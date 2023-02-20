Monday, February 20, 2023
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh Congress workers clash and trade insults at each other while Digvijaya Singh tries to pacify them: Watch

According to sources, the fight lasted several minutes, and Digvijaya Singh tried unsuccessfully to pacify his workers.

A video has been going viral on social media wherein two factions of Congress workers came face to face in Sodalpur village of Timarni assembly constituency late on Sunday evening. The brawl reportedly occurred in front of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who had arrived in the village to meet with Congress workers ahead of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections.

According to reports, the workers got into fistfights and exchanged insults in front of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Singh attempted to calm his workers over the microphone but to no avail. The workers allegedly continued to fight and assault each other while Singh stood watching.

Ironically, the brawl erupted while Digvijaya Singh was teaching the party leaders a lesson in discipline. He was attempting to motivate the office-bearers of Mandalam of Timarni assembly seat, where the Congress had been defeated in the previous four assembly elections, when Congress members from opposing groups, Pratap Rajput and Anil Verma, began fighting and abusing one other. The fight escalated so much that the workers threatened to kill each other.

According to sources, the fight lasted several minutes, and Digvijaya Singh tried unsuccessfully to pacify his workers. After the workers finally calmed down, Singh addressed them and prepared them for the impending elections.

Notably, another video surfaced last month wherein former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was seen threatening officers of the police administration ahead of the state assembly elections to be held this year. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing a public rally here, where he said “Acha Hisab Liya Jaaega” within eight months as elections are approaching. 

