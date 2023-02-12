Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday clarified that no ban has been imposed on the use of tandoors in the state. This came after several media reports claimed that the use of tandoor has been banned in several cities in Madhya Pradesh.

A press release issued by the state pollution control board said that the board has not issued any prohibitory order on the use of tandoors by any entity. The press release said that the media reports claiming the ban on tandoor are baseless.

Earlier, several media houses had reported that the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has issued an order banning the use of tandoor in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. It was claimed that the order was issued in view of the rising air pollution, as the tandoor is seen as a major source of pollution.

The reports had also claimed that violation of the ban order will result in a fine of ₹5 lakh. It was also reported that the order was sent to the hotels and restaurants in the concerned cites by the food safety department. The order had reportedly banned the use of firewood and coal tandoors, asking the eateries to use gas or electric ovens instead.

It was being said that it will be a big disappointment for the fans of tandoori roti and other popular tandoori items. The reports had also caused disappointment among restaurant owners and consumers, as the taste of items made in traditional tandoor can’t be matched by gas and electric ovens. Moreover, it will also be costly, causing loss in revenue.

However, now all the owners of eateries and consumers can relax, as the state government has clarified that the tandoor has not banned in the large cities in the state.