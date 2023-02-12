Two days after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, read last year’s budget for several minutes while presenting this year’s budget, prime minister took the opportunity of his meeting in the state to taunt the Congress leader. Recalling an experience he had with a forgetful friend many years ago, PM Modi trolled Gehlot while addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

While addressing the public meeting in Dausa, Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi referred to the recent goof-up where CM Ashok Gehlot read old budget speech for several minutes in Rajasthan Assembly, before being corrected by his aides. The PM narrated a funny old story while taking a jab at the state’s CM.

He said, ‘”‘There is a widespread discussion on the most recent budget incident in Rajasthan. I’m reminded of a similar occurrence from around 40 years ago, when I wasn’t actively involved in politics. I was only a swayamsevak then. I used to visit other RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) families’ homes for meals. One day, one senior colleague came to meet me, and asked me to accompany him to a wedding at another swayamsevak’s residence.’

The PM further added, ‘”‘When we arrived there, we noticed that the house owner, who was a tailor, was working in his shop in front of the house. But entered the house, and greeted them. After some time, my friend asked him what happened to the wedding to which he was invited. However, the host replied that there is no wedding today, it actually took place year ago. My colleague said that he has the wedding card with him, and took it out. When I saw the card, I was astonished to notice that the marriage took place on the same day last year. We returned without eating.” PM Modi said that this happened because his friend used to forget things.

“A mistake can be made by anyone. But this also demonstrates that Congress lacks both vision and credibility. Budgets and announcements are essentially topics for writing to Congress. They don’t intend to carry out any of them in reality. What budget he read is not the issue. The fact that the previous year’s budget was held in a box rather than being implemented raises the actual question,” he asserted.

Prime Minister was in Rajasthan to inaugurate the first stretch of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Modi set the tone for the crucial elections that are going to be held in Rajasthan at the end of this year. “Wish you had a double-engine government here. Congress delays progress and development. They don’t work and don’t let anyone work,” he stated.

He announced, “Alwar, Bharatpur, Tonk, Bundi, and Kota will also benefit (from the expressway), in addition to Dausa. You can reach the big markets of Delhi, especially for agricultural produce. This will benefit farmers.”

“This is just a trailer. The film is yet to come. Rajasthan has given me love and blessings. I bow before it. Rajasthan is a land of brave people,” The Prime Minister continued by outlining his government’s priorities- electricity, water and homes for the poor.

The full speech of the prime minister can be watched below: