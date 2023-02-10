Friday, February 10, 2023
Updated:

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot reads last year’s budget in assembly for several minutes before Congress leaders realise what is happening

Interestingly, CM Gehlot had shared multiple photos of himself with the budget document and the official briefcase before entering the assembly. It is a mystery how he or anyone around him did not realise that the budget document was from last year

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Gehlot reads last year's budget in assembly
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (L), image via his Twitter handle,
12

The Rajasthan government is presenting the state budget in the assembly today. In a hilarious development, CM Ashok Gehlot started reading the budget and kept reading it for several minutes before his party leaders and other ministers realised that the budget sounds familiar and asked him to stop.

As per reports, the CM kept reading the old budget for nearly 7 minutes.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore shared the footage.

Interestingly, CM Gehlot had shared multiple photos of himself with the budget document and the official briefcase before entering the assembly. It is a mystery how he or anyone around him did not realise that the budget documents were from last year.

Screenshot from Gehlot’s Twitter account
Screenshot from Gehlot’s Twitter account

The opposition has started mocking Congress and laughing in the assembly. The budget session was halted for several minutes as the Congress leaders ran around to locate the current year’s budget papers.

