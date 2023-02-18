Saturday, February 18, 2023
HomeSportsCricketPCB chief says PSL is safe as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists will only attack state...
SportsCricket
Updated:

PCB chief says PSL is safe as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists will only attack state institutions, deletes tweet after backlash

The PCB chairman saying terror attacks will continue in the country will not sound too reassuring to the players.

OpIndia Staff
Najam Sethi
PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. (Image Source: Cricket Addictor)
6

A day after the terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan attacked the Karachi police chief’s office, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has courted controversy while insisting that Pakistan Super League (PSL) is safe from such terrorist attacks. The 8th edition of PSL started on February 13 and will continue till March 19.

While giving assurances about the security for PSL amidst the terrorist attacks in the country, Sethi said that the TTP have said that they will only target State Security Establishments because various “deals” have broken down. He further added that there is no threat to PSL and it will go on.

Immediately after Najam Sethi posted this tweet, it received a lot of criticism from Pakistanis. A Twitter user Waqas Butt said that Najam Sethi is validating terrorist attacks by TTP with his tweet that said TTP will only attack state institutions over these broken ‘deals’

Another Twitter user @JohnyBravo183 sarcastically asked if Najam Sethi thinks terrorists will take a time out during a terror attack when buses carrying cricketers pass through an area of attack.

Geo News journalist Arfa Firoz expressed his shock at Najam Sethi’s tweet and said that Chairman of PCB should choose the words wisely while delivering a message.

Some users asked whether Najam Sethi has struck his own deal with the TTP terrorists, while some others wondered if Najam Sethi has no problems if state establishments are attacked as long as PSL goes on.

PSL was held in the United Arab Emirates for years over the poor security situation prevailing in Pakistan. Even when PSL was brought back to Pakistan, some foreign players skipped it over their concerns about the security situation. With that history, the PCB chairman saying terror attacks will continue in the country will not sound too reassuring to the players.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTTP Pakistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nikki Yadav murder case; Nikki and Sahil were married, police arrest 5 including the father of the accused

OpIndia Staff -

‘Arunachal Pradesh a part of India, not China: US Senators introduce a bill, recognize McMohan line as the international border between India, China

OpIndia Staff -

Already married Akhlaq poses as a Hindu to trap Hindu MBBS student, rapes her along with his father, forces her to convert to Islam...

OpIndia Staff -

EAM Dr Jaishankar calls George Soros ‘old, rich, dangerous’ while exposing him for employing resources who shape ‘narrative’: What he said

OpIndia Staff -

Dear Irfan Habib, Shivjayanti should be celebrated everywhere in Bharat, not just Agra fort: Why your Marxist self fails to see the relevance

Gopal Tiwari -

Palamu violence: No permission for Shiv Baraat in Panki on Mahashivratri after a Muslim mob attacked Hindus over the construction of welcome gates

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan, which has been exporting terror in the name of Islam to the world, has been declared not terrorist enough by ISIS: Here is...

OpIndia Staff -

Inspired by ‘The Fountainhead’, SS Rajamouli says ‘religion is essentially a kind of exploitation’: Here is what the RRR, Bahubali Director said

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt takes back 123 properties, gifted by the Congress govt to the Waqf Board before the 2014 elections, Amanatullah Khan cries foul

OpIndia Staff -

Vice president of George Soros founded Open Society Foundation was part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, anti-CAA protests and farmer protests: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,134FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com