PCB chief says PSL is safe as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists will only attack state institutions, deletes tweet after backlash

A day after the terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan attacked the Karachi police chief’s office, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has courted controversy while insisting that Pakistan Super League (PSL) is safe from such terrorist attacks. The 8th edition of PSL started on February 13 and will continue till March 19.

While giving assurances about the security for PSL amidst the terrorist attacks in the country, Sethi said that the TTP have said that they will only target State Security Establishments because various “deals” have broken down. He further added that there is no threat to PSL and it will go on.

Immediately after Najam Sethi posted this tweet, it received a lot of criticism from Pakistanis. A Twitter user Waqas Butt said that Najam Sethi is validating terrorist attacks by TTP with his tweet that said TTP will only attack state institutions over these broken ‘deals’

What nonsense is this? Najam sethi is so ignorant that he is validating TTP attacks on state and selfishly paving way for PSL. https://t.co/RzRYmcOVRs — Waqas Butt (@waqasbuttoffial) February 18, 2023

Another Twitter user @JohnyBravo183 sarcastically asked if Najam Sethi thinks terrorists will take a time out during a terror attack when buses carrying cricketers pass through an area of attack.

Najam Sethi:



Suppose TTP is attacking Karachi Police HQ which is just minutes away from Karachi Stadium & the bus carrying Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi players passes, then TTP will stop the firing by saying:"TIME PLEASE" & the firing will resume only after the bus is gone. — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) February 18, 2023

Geo News journalist Arfa Firoz expressed his shock at Najam Sethi’s tweet and said that Chairman of PCB should choose the words wisely while delivering a message.

Very much shocked with the statement by Najam Sethi claiming PSL is safe because TTP has targeted state institutions. Chairman of PCB should choose the words wisely while delivering a message. Perhaps such statement by Najam Sethi was not even necessary to be given rn. #HBLPSL8 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 18, 2023

Some users asked whether Najam Sethi has struck his own deal with the TTP terrorists, while some others wondered if Najam Sethi has no problems if state establishments are attacked as long as PSL goes on.

Najam Sethi has no issue if TTP attacks State Security Establishment. He is only bothered about PSL.@najamsethi @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/zCr1Q1UBwo — Karachi Guy (@Karachi2021) February 18, 2023

PSL was held in the United Arab Emirates for years over the poor security situation prevailing in Pakistan. Even when PSL was brought back to Pakistan, some foreign players skipped it over their concerns about the security situation. With that history, the PCB chairman saying terror attacks will continue in the country will not sound too reassuring to the players.