Monday, February 27, 2023
NIA issues alert to Mumbai Police regarding movement of suspicious person Sarfaraz Memon who is ‘dangerous’ to India

According to Mumbai Police sources, the NIA has informed that Sarfaraz Memon, a resident of Madhya Pradesh has taken training in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

NIA raids 14 locations related to terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Image via Hindustan Times
4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alerted Mumbai police regarding the movement of a suspicious person in the capital city of Maharashtra here, Mumbai police sources said. 

The NIA apprised the Mumbai Police through an email and stated that a person identified as one Sarfaraz Memon has reached the city and asked the police to be alert. The NIA email referred to Memon as “dangerous” to India. According to Mumbai Police sources, the NIA has informed that Memon, a resident of Madhya Pradesh has taken training in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan. 

NIA has sent the person’s Aadhaar card, driving license and passport over email to Mumbai Police. The investigating agency has been alerted since the receipt of this email, the source added. 

The Mumbai Police have also informed the Indore Police about the matter. 

Earlier this month the NIA received a mail from an unidentified individual claiming to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai, police sources had said. 

According to the sources, the NIA apprised the Mumbai Police about the development following which various cities of Maharashtra were put on alert. 

Also, last month the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai received a threat call where an unidentified caller threatened to blow up the school. In October last year, a threat call was received at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

