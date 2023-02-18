Saturday, February 18, 2023
HomeCrimeNikki Yadav murder case; Nikki and Sahil were married, police arrest 5 including the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Nikki Yadav murder case; Nikki and Sahil were married, police arrest 5 including the father of the accused

Police have confirmed that Sahil's second wife, who left for her hometown a day after the marriage, was oblivious to the occurrence and is not currently being questioned.

OpIndia Staff
Since 2020, Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot had been married.
Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot were married since 2020. (Source: NDTV)
44

In a major development in the Nikki Yadav murder case, a week after arresting the main accused, Sahil Gehlot, Nikki’s live-in partner, police have now arrested Sahil’s father, Virender, two cousins, Ashish and Naveen, and two close friends, Lokesh and Amar, in connection with the murder. Naveen, the son of Sahil’s maternal aunt, is a constable in the Delhi Police. Police sources have also revealed that Nikki and Sahil were actually married since 2020.

While Sahil (24) and Nikki (23), who was the niece of a Kargil War veteran, had been together for more than four years, his family had scheduled his wedding to a different woman on February 10. Nikki called Sahil after learning about the nuptials, and they went for a drive. Following a dispute over the matter, Sahil is accused of strangling her to death in the early hours of February 10. He then allegedly wandered for several hours before taking her body to his village, Mitraon in Delhi, where he stored it inside a refrigerator at his family-owned dhaba.

Sahil, a pharma graduate, and Nikki got married in October 2020 at the Arya Samaj temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, upsetting his family. They were opposed to the marriage and wanted to get rid of Nikki.

Nikki was unaware that Sahil’s family had planned to marry him to another woman. The authorities obtained Sahil and Nikki’s marriage certificate while the perpetrator was in remand.

On Friday night, Sahil’s father, cousins, and friends were also arrested. Senior police officers claimed, that despite knowing about the crime, Sahil’s father arranged for his son to wed another woman hours after killing Nikki.

Earlier, an investigating officer said, “While we were interrogating Sahil, we found out that he had told his father about the incident. Before getting married, we suspect he came clean to his father about the murder. His father however asked him to go ahead with the marriage, which he did.”

The body was hidden in the refrigerator with assistance from Sahil’s cousins and friends.

Ravindra Yadav, special commissioner of police for crime, commented, “During interrogation, we found that Nikki and Sahil got married in 2020. She was his wife. They got married in a temple. We have the certificate as well. When she found out about the other wedding, she pleaded with him not to go ahead. We suspect the accused then hatched the conspiracy to remove/eliminate the deceased. After the murder, he informed his associates on the same day. They went ahead with the marriage functions. We have now arrested all five accused after interrogating them and verifying their role.”

Police have confirmed that Sahil’s second wife, who left for her hometown a day after the marriage, was oblivious to the occurrence and is not currently being questioned.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDead body fridge
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

George Soros, who expects a ‘democratic revival’ in India, was good friends with Indira Gandhi’s relative Fori Nehru

OpIndia Staff -

PCB chief says PSL is safe as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists will only attack state institutions, deletes tweet after backlash

OpIndia Staff -

‘Arunachal Pradesh a part of India, not China: US Senators introduce a bill, recognize McMohan line as the international border between India, China

OpIndia Staff -

Already married Akhlaq poses as a Hindu to trap Hindu MBBS student, rapes her along with his father, forces her to convert to Islam...

OpIndia Staff -

EAM Dr Jaishankar calls George Soros ‘old, rich, dangerous’ while exposing him for employing resources who shape ‘narrative’: What he said

OpIndia Staff -

Dear Irfan Habib, Shivjayanti should be celebrated everywhere in Bharat, not just Agra fort: Why your Marxist self fails to see the relevance

Gopal Tiwari -

Palamu violence: No permission for Shiv Baraat in Panki on Mahashivratri after a Muslim mob attacked Hindus over the construction of welcome gates

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan, which has been exporting terror in the name of Islam to the world, has been declared not terrorist enough by ISIS: Here is...

OpIndia Staff -

Inspired by ‘The Fountainhead’, SS Rajamouli says ‘religion is essentially a kind of exploitation’: Here is what the RRR, Bahubali Director said

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt takes back 123 properties, gifted by the Congress govt to the Waqf Board before the 2014 elections, Amanatullah Khan cries foul

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,134FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com