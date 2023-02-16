The main accused in the gruesome Nikki Yadav murder case in Delhi has admitted to his crime. After learning about the accused Sahil’s scheduled marriage, his live-in partner Nikki Yadav put pressure on him to call it off. This sparked an argument between the two. Following this, the accused Sahil Gehlot planned to kill Nikki.

Sahil Gehlot who is accused of strangulating his 23-year-old live-in partner to death and storing her body in a refrigerator in Delhi’s Mitraon village got married to another woman hours after committing the horrific murder. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

The deceased victim was the niece of a Kargil war veteran Praveen Yadav, as per reports. Praveen Yadav had lost both his hands in the war against Pakistan. In addition, his right leg does not work efficiently. Nikki’s family had shifted from Delhi 4 years ago and has been living in their village in Jhajjar.

According to the Crime Branch unit, the 24-year-old accused and the deceased victim were in a relationship for a few years.

“On the night between February 9 and February 10, 2023, the accused strangled the deceased in his car using a data cable of his phone before stuffing the body in a refrigerator at his dhaba in Mitraon Village, Delhi. According to Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav, the deceased and the accused had been dating for several years and used to live in a rented flat.

According to the police, the team went to the village of Mitraon to look for the accused who had fled after they received information about the event on February 10. The accused was arrested from the Kair village crossing in Delhi. Accused Sahil initially tried to mislead the investigation, however, later on, he confessed his horrendous deeds.

“On sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he had killed his girlfriend in the intervening night of 9 & 10 February 2023 and kept her dead body in a refrigerator at his dhaba in a vacant plot situated on the outskirts of village Mitraon,” the police said.

Elaborating on the interrogation, the police said that Sahil and Nikki used to meet while going to their respective coaching centres in Uttam Nagar and became friends, and later fell in love.

The accused enrolled in the D Pharma programme at Galgotiya College in Greater Noida in February 2018, and Nikki Yadav enrolled in the BA at the same institution. They then began staying in a rented home in Greater Noida as a couple. They grew very close and visited several places together, including Manali, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradun, etc.

The two returned to their respective homes during the Covid lockdown and moved in together at a rented house in Dwarka after the lockdown ended. The accused did not inform his family about his relationship with Nikki.

As per the police, the family of Sahil was pressurizing him to get married and in December last year, his engagement and marriage were fixed with another girl. Accused Sahil had not informed Nikki about his fixed marriage. However, Nikki soon found out the truth and confronted Sahil, leading to a major argument between the two.

Meanwhile, police recovered a white car used in the crime and booked the accused under section 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sunil Yadav, father of the deceased victim has demanded that the accused be hanged to death. The family has stated that Nikki had last visited her home around 1 month ago.

According to the autopsy report, the deceased victim died of suffocation and there were no other injuries on her body other than the mark around her neck.

In the latest development, CCTV footage has been recovered on Wednesday from the CCTV camera installed at the deceased victim’s residence in Uttam Nagar. In the footage, Nikki is performing menial tasks, hours before she was killed allegedly by her Sahil Gehlot.

The footage captures Nikki doing household work hours before her murder. On February 9, her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot got engaged, as per reports. Yadav called Gehlot to meet her and voiced her disapproval of his plan to get married to another girl.