Wednesday, February 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsApology on Twitter not acceptable - Pakistan’s ambassador to UN asked to tender formal...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Apology on Twitter not acceptable – Pakistan’s ambassador to UN asked to tender formal apology for equating Taliban with Pashtun community

Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN Munir Akram used 'Pashtun' instead of the Taliban during his address at the United Nations, claiming 'Pashtun culture requires women to be kept at home'

OpIndia Staff
Munir Akram
Ambassador Munir Akram asked to tender written apology to Pushtun Community (Image: Munir Akram/Twitter)
8

On February 14, Pakistan’s National Assembly’s standing committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by MNA Mohsin Dawar refused to accept the apology tendered on Twitter by the permanent representative to the UN of Pakistan, Munir Akram and asked him to formally apologise for insulting the Pashtun culture. Notably, Akram has used ‘Pashtun’ instead of the Taliban during his address at the United Nations, claiming ‘Pashtun culture requires women to be kept at home’. His statement sparked controversy, after which he apologised on the social media platform Twitter.

In its statement, the committee said an apology rendered on the social media platform could not reflect the grievances expressed by the Pakhtuns worldwide. Expressing his dismay over Akram’s remarks, Dawar said banning women from public places is a practice followed by the Taliban, and it is not part of the Pashtun culture. He blamed Akram for putting the Pashtun culture in a negative light at the UN in a “proper speech”.

At the committee meeting, Akram said, “I took a balanced view as Taliban are not represented in the UN body. If restrictions are imposed on humanitarian assistance, it would add problems for Pakistan. (And in doing so) I mistakenly used the word Pashtun instead of Taliban. I tendered the apology on Twitter.” Unsatisfied with Akram’s reply, Akram confronted him and asked if he was representing the Taliban at the UN. He added as the Taliban seized power at gunpoint, they should not be allowed at the UN.

Sindhi member of the committee Ghulam Ali Talpur urged Akram to resign from his post. He said, “Since you have hurt Pashtuns, don’t you think that you should resign?” However, Akram threw the ball in the Government of Pakistan’s court and said they had the power to remove him if the government wanted to remove him.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar had different views at the committee meeting. She came forward to support Akram and requested the members to accept his apology. She claimed everyone makes a mistake, she gave an example of how Americans made a mistake in Afghanistan. Dawar did not take the comparison well and alleged that Pakistan was equally responsible for what happened in Afghanistan, referring to the Taliban’s takeover of the country after staying out of power for 20 years. He said, “We are equally responsible for what happened in Afghanistan, as we kept helping the Taliban for 20 years. The entire world was responsible for what happened in Afghanistan.”

The statement made by Munir Akram

On February 1, speaking on the Humanitarian situation during a UN meeting, Akram claimed that the ban imposed on women from going to public places was not from a religious perspective but a ‘peculiar cultural perspective of the Pashtun Culture’. He said, “From our perspective, the restrictions that have been put by the Afghan interim government flow, not so much from a religious perspective, as from a particular cultural perspective of the Pashtoon culture, which requires women to be kept at home.”

He added that the cultural norms had been part of Afghanistan for hundreds if not thousands of years. “So to expect a complete transformation overnight on the condition that aid will stop to the Afghan people if they do not adhere to international standards, I think that is a rather optimistic expectation,” he added.

He urged the donor community not to walk away from Afghanistan and “hoped” the Secretary General’s appeal to provide monetary help worth $4.4 Billion to Afghanistan would be fulfilled.

Akram was criticised extensively for using ‘Pashtun’ instead of the Taliban. Following the flak he received online and offline, Akram tendered an apology on Twitter on February 3, two days after his remarks. He wrote, “My apologies for the hurt caused by my comments at the humanitarian briefing on Afghanistan. I misspoke, and my words did not accurately reflect Pakistan’s position. I have deep respect for Pashtun culture. Denying women and girls access to education is neither Islamic nor Pashtun culture.”

Pashtuns, or Pakhtuns, popularly known as Pathans, are a predominant ethnic group of Afghanistan. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shares a border with Afghanistan and has a notable Pashtun population.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BBC raids: A look into the broadcaster’s long track record of tax avoidance and unscrupulous financial practices in the UK

Rukma Rathore -
BBC was accused of engaging in industrial level tax avoidance by employing people through personal service firms instead of direct recruitment
News Reports

Income Tax Dept survey in BBC office in India enters second day

ANI -
Sources said the above exercise, conducted by the tax authorities, is called "survey", not search or raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid, said sources. 

Landmark Air India deals: US President Biden, French President Macron, and UK PM Sunak hail partnership with India, thank PM Modi

Kunal Kamra hails Cred for still keeping Tanmay Bhat onboard after his problematic jokes on child rape resurface, deletes tweet later

As Biden, Macron, Sunak thank India for historic aircraft orders, read how Nehru and his socialist policies had ruined Air India’s growth trajectory

Delhi: Man kills his live-in partner, stores body in fridge, marries another girl the same day, read details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,299FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com