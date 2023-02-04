Saturday, February 4, 2023
HomeWorldPakistan blocks Wikipedia after 48-hour deadline to remove 'blasphemous content' ends
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia after 48-hour deadline to remove ‘blasphemous content’ ends

Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the blasphemous content by issuing a notice under applicable law and a court order, however, they failed to comply.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan wikipedia
Image Source: Verdict
3

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has decided to block Wikipedia after it refused to remove the content considered blasphemous by Pakistan from its website. The restoration of access within its territory will be subject to Wikipedia removing the alleged blasphemous content from its website.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) degraded access to the online encyclopedia by reducing or disrupting access to it after giving it a 48-hour deadline to remove all ‘blasphemous’ content. Wikipedia was given this warning on February 1, however, they were not told which content is considered blasphemous by Pakistan.

As per a report by The News, Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the blasphemous content by issuing a notice under applicable law and a court order, however, they failed to comply.

An opportunity was further provided by Pakistan to appear for a hearing or remove the ‘blasphemous’ content, but since Wikipedia didn’t pay attention to either, PTA decided to block them, their spokesperson said.

The restoration of Wikipedia services in Pakistan will be subject to the removal of all the content that Pakistan considers blasphemous.

Wikipedia got a warning from Pakistan

Earlier, on February 1, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that it will block Wikipedia if it fails to take down content deemed to be blasphemous within 48 hours. 

“Wikipedia was approached for blocking/removal of the said contents by issuing a notice under applicable law & court order(s). An opportunity for a hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority. Given the intentional failure on part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block/remove the reported contents,” the press release from PTA read.

PTA had warned Wikipedia that its services will be blocked in Pakistan in case it fails to comply with its directions.

Blasphemy laws in Pakistan

Notably, amidst widespread riots over foodgrains and severe power outages as a result of the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan, the country’s parliament has recently tightened the country’s draconian anti-blasphemy law.

In January, the Parliament reinforced Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws, which are regularly applied to settle personal scores or to persecute minorities.

The laws, which currently carry the death penalty for anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or the Prophet Muhammad, can now also be used to punish those found guilty of insulting those associated with him.

The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2023, which was unanimously approved by the country’s National Assembly last week, increased the minimum sentence for individuals who disrespect the holy figures of Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan blasphemy
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Assam Police arrests 2044 in illegal child marriage cases, number of complaints and accused rises to 4074 and 8000 respectively

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Zahhad, a biological woman, halts transitioning into a man to produce a baby with her partner who is a biological male, transitioning into...

OpIndia Staff -

Columbian Medical College endorses using brain-dead women as surrogate mothers, later apologises after outrage

OpIndia Staff -

‘Bharat is secular because it has Hindu majority’: What CM Yogi Adityanath said about Sanatan Dharma, Bharat and our ‘tolerance’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Allah-Hu-Akhbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Taqbeer’ slogans raised in AMU again, students stage protest, extend support to BBC documentary: Read about their demand

OpIndia Staff -

Second spy balloon spotted over Latin America, Defence Sec Antony Blinken postpones his Beijing visit even as China calls it a ‘weather balloon’

OpIndia Staff -

Saradha chit fund: ED attaches properties belonging to Nalini Chidambaram, others worth crores, wife of P Chidambaram worked as ‘consultant’ for Saradha

OpIndia Staff -

‘Poora Hij*a hai’: Pakistanis leave homophobic comments on pictures of North Nizamabad’s new Assistant Commissioner

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi High Court refuses 2006 Mumbai train blast convict’s plea to disclose probe report on the case, says it will compromise national security

ANI -

‘Don’t beg, go with an atom bomb in one hand and Quran in other’: Islamist leader tells Pakistan Govt to threaten countries with nuclear...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,925FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com