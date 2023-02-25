As Punjab gets plunged into lawlessness with Khalistanis creating violence, here is what KPS Gill had said about AAP in 2017

As lawlessness has engulfed an Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab, it is the right time to recall what KPS Gill had said about the Arvind Kejriwal-led party back in 2017. The IPS Kanwar Pal Singh Gill who was responsible for quelling the spread of separatism in Punjab had slammed AAP for providing a platform to the ‘radical Sikh diaspora’ which aimed to create a base to operate.

In an interview with The Indian Express in 2017, KPS Gill had called the 2017 Maur Mandi blasts ahead of assembly polls “very very serious” and that the Aam Aadmi Party is “not aware of what they are doing.”

Notably, on January 29, 2017 twin blasts occurred in Maur, Punjab wherein 7 people lost their lives and 25 were severely injured.

Gill said in the interview that he had predicted a rise in terrorist activities in Punjab even before the Maur Mandi blasts adding that it was due to the activities of ‘certain’ political parties that such terrorist incidents were bound to take place.

“Actually, I had predicted that because of the activities of certain political parties, there will be terrorist incidents,” Gill said.

‘With Aam Aadmi Party there began the influx of radical Sikh diaspora into Punjab’

KPG Gill had underscored that the Khalistan supporters abroad were looking for a window of opportunity to return to Punjab and work on their separatist designs, however, over the years they were not able to do so but with the presence of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, that window has opened leading to an influx of them from foreign countries.

“Now with Aam Aadmi Party, there is an influx of them from foreign countries. They think this is the opportunity which is very good for them and they would be able to create a big base from which to operate”, he said.

Gill also asserted that AAP has ‘unwittingly’ provided a platform to radical NRIs who have a sole agenda of spreading terrorism in the state. He also stated that if the Bhartiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal or even Congress come to power, it will be difficult for the radical elements to revive themselves but the same cannot be said about AAP if it wins the elections.

AAP has time and again been accused of promoting extremist forces like Khalistan Liberation Force in Punjab, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal stayed at a KLF extremist Gurwinder Singh’s residence in 2017.

‘Arvind Kejriwal wanted to be either Punjab’s CM or Khalistan’s PM’: Kumar Vishwas

On February 16, last year during an interview with news agency ANI, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas called out Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal for extending support to separatists. He said that at one point, Kejriwal claimed he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or will become first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).

#WATCH | Poet & former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleges AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab



“One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan),” Vishwas says. pic.twitter.com/5ccGs9jNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Vishwas was talking about Kejriwal’s campaigns in the Punjab assembly elections. He said Kejriwal should understand Punjab is not just a state but an emotion. He said, “Amidst this, a person like him, whom I suggested not take support from the separatists and fringe elements who were linked to the Khalistani movement in the last elections, and he told me not to worry. When I asked him how he would become CM, he told me the formula as well. He is on the same path. Even if he is not on the same path, he will use a puppet to control the government.”

Anarchy in Punjab

After violence led by supporters of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Ajnala this week, where they were seen brandishing swords, the Punjab Police was quick to surrender as it took back the FIR registered against Amritpal Singh’s close aid Lovepreet Singh Toofan. During the hours-long standoff and eventual takeover of the police station, the Punjab Police was compelled to give in to the demands of Khalistani Amritpal Singh. On February 21, Amritpal Singh had issued a veiled threat to Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the latter will have to face a similar fate as that of Indira Gandhi. “Indira tried to suppress, what happened? Now Amit Shah can fulfill his wish and see”, he said. Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann the state of Punjab is left in utter chaos and anarchy while he claims that the law and order are in absolute control.