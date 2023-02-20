Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the ‘Judge Business School’ of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, later in February 2023.

In a tweet on Thursday (February 16), the business school informed, “Delighted to welcome back Rahul Gandhi to Cambridge University later this month. He will lecture on @CambridgeMBA and hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and Democracy and India-China relations, with Shruti Kapila…”

The archive of the tweet can be accessed here. Interestingly, Shruti Kapila is the same Congress apologist who had earlier urged Rahul Gandhi to hold ‘scripted interviews‘ for high-impact messaging.

Looking forward to visiting my alma mater @cambridge_uni and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS.



Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy. https://t.co/4pkrF79hG9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2023

The Congress scion acknowledged the tweet by ‘Judge Business School’ and wrote, “Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at CambridgeJBS.”

He further added, “Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy.”

As per the tweet by the Judge business school, Rahul Gandhi would hold close-door meetings about Indo-China relations. It must be mentioned that the Congress party had signed an MoU in 2008 with the Communist Party of China in Beijing to ‘exchange’ high-level information.

George Soros is connected to the University of Cambridge

Coincidentally, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) of Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros is a member of the University of Cambridge’s Guild of Benefactors since 2013.

The foundation provides post-graduate scholarships in “programmes that represent a long-term response to ongoing social and political transformations in the countries served.”

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the University of Cambridge, subsequent lecture at its business schools and closed-door meetings about India-China relations come at a time when Soros has targeted India and alleged collusion between the Modi government and the Adani Group. The Adani controversy is also being played up by Congress and their leaders, leading to people wonder if Congress is working in tandem with foreigners who might be interested in regime change with 2024 general elections right around the corner.

The nefarious anti-India agenda of the Hungarian-American billionarie

George Soros has several intellectuals on his payroll, including the former PM Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrita Singh. Not to forget the curious case of ‘author’ and ‘social activist’ Harsh Mander who had been at the forefront of creating civil unrest during the Anti-CAA protests.

In 2018, George Soros-funded NGO, Sherpa, had attempted to thwart India’s defence deal with France and stall the delivery of Rafale fighter jets.

Moreover, Open Society Foundations (OSF) run by the billionaire had funded the Socio-Legal Information Centre (SLIC), which had been active in seeking the repeal of the sedition law currently used against anti-India elements.

In September 2019, George Soros also met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shortly after US President Donald Trump attended Narendra Modi’s ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas.

Interestingly, he is also friends with prominent Congressman Shashi Tharoor, who also happens to have a Pakistani connection. In 2021, there was a hullabaloo in India over allegations of snooping by the Modi government through the use of Israeli spyware, Pegasus.

These allegations stemmed from a report by the leftist-propaganda news outlet, The Wire, which in turn was fed the story by ‘Forbidden Stories (FS). Coincidentally, George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) happens to be one of the donors of the organisation.

eorge Soros had been unabashed in his attempt to fuel a dangerous anti-India narrative through media and ‘civil society. Organisations funded by him played a key role in creating chaos and unrest under the pretext of anti-farm law protests.

In 1999, the Open Society Foundation began activities in India by providing scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian colleges. Through the OSF, George Soros made significant contributions towards the spread of instability in India.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.