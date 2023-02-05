Sunday, February 5, 2023
‘Ghanti’ for Budget, finding Hindenburg chief in a river: Ravish Kumar’s mental health a concern following his resignation from NDTV

Ravish Kumar, who mistakenly believes that he has a great sense of humour, yelled, "We are walking down the stairs to reach the banks of Hindon river. We are hoping to find the office of Hindenburg Research...Anderson, we are looking for you, but he is not coming in front of us."

Dibakar Dutta
Ghanta for Budget 2023, finding Hindenburg chief in a river: Ravish Kumar goes bonkers after resigning from NDTV
Ravish Kumar ringing a bell, image via his Facebook account
37

The theatrics of Ravish Kumar know no bounds. Ever since the short-seller Hindenburg Research targeted the Adani Group and wiped out $100 billion of its investors in the process, the former ‘news anchor’ has been filled with a rarely seen enthusiasm.

Ravish has been the judge, jury and executioner during his stint at NDTV. Casting aspersions on the integrity of the Indian institutions, peddling a distorted image of India to the world, fear-mongering and obsessing over so-called ‘Godi media’ has been his forte.

Of late, Ravish Kumar’s shenanigans and cringe behaviour had netizens questioning the state of his mental health. On Saturday (February 4), the ‘news anchor’ went on a mission to find Nathan Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research, on the banks of the Hindon river.

Ravish Kumar, who mistakenly believes that he has a great sense of humour, yelled, “We are walking down the stairs to reach the banks of Hindon river. We are hoping to find the office of Hindenburg Research…Anderson, we are looking for you, but he is not coming in front of us.”

“Anderson, where are you? I am speaking in English and even then Anderson is now appearing before me. Anderson, Hindenburg near Hindon river…I am not finding Anderson here at all,” he continued with his hysterical behaviour.

On Thursday (February 2), the former NDTV news anchor went bonkers while virtue-signalling about the ‘ethics of journalism.’ He said, “India is now an off-record democracy and with only on-record, chaaploosi (unusually shrill, high pitch)…Write it down and keep it in your purse.”

However, none of his theatrics comes close to his vicious attempt to undermine a people-friendly budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Well aware that the 2023 budget was crucial, Ravish Kumar went live on Facebook on the day the budget was presented to brainwash his viewers.

“I have brought something special for you guys – Ghanti (bells). See how I ring these two bells. Why am I doing this? Let me explain. The Budget is about to be presented and news channels have started their usual nonsense. I am ringing these bells to wake up,” he made a desperate attempt at humour.

“If you have a bell at your house, then, you also consider ringing it once. To lie to you, the Godi Media initially brought a bag of lies and now they are bringing the flying throne (udaan khatola) of lies,” Ravish Kumar exclaimed.

“They have left you hanging in the air. I am ringing these bells so that your gaze falls on the land underneath your feet… So I am starting this Facebook Live by ringing these two bells,” he added and then went on to talk about bells.

The delusional behaviour of Ravish Kumar intensifies

This is, however, not the first time when the former NDTV news anchor went bonkers on social media. In December last year, he claimed in an interview that Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the multinational conglomerate Adani Group, “spent thousands of crores to buy NDTV to silence him.”

In an interview with the BBC, Ravish Kumar imagined a scenario of him being in Lok Sabha and speaking in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ravish Kumar’s display of narcissism became a source of entertainment on Twitter. Within no time, Twitter users started sharing funny jokes and memes with the hashtag #MainBhiRavish.

