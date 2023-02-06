On Sunday (February 5, 2023) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a speech in Marathi at an event organized to mark the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas. After this, the media, without understanding his point, ran reports saying that he had said something against the Brahmins. ANI and Aaj Tak were the first among those who made such mistakes. Mohan Bhagwat used the word ‘Pandit’, which means ‘scholar’ in Marathi.

Mohan Bhagwat did not name the Brahmin caste, rather, he meant ‘scholars’

Pandit is a word that has now gone into the English dictionary and is extensively used by people across the world. For example, those who understand politics are also called ‘political pandits’ in the western world.

ANI first quoted Mohan Bhagwat as saying this statement – “We also have a responsibility towards society. When everything is for society, how did one become higher, one lower, or different? God has always said that for me everyone is equal, there is no difference based on their caste or creed. But, the classification that the Pandits created – was wrong.”

Later ANI itself admitted its mistake and said that the tweet was deleted due to an error in translation. Then ANI re-translated and published this statement of Mohan Bhagwat – “Truth’s God, says he’s omnipresent. Whatever the name, ability & honour the same; no differences. What some Pandits say on basis of Shaastras is a lie. We’re misled by the caste superiority illusion. Illusion has to be set aside.”

CORRECTION|Truth's God,says he's omnipresent.Whatever the name,ability&honor same;no differences.What some Pandits say on basis of Shaastras is lie.We're misled by caste superiority illusion.Illusion has to be set aside: M Bhagwat



(Earlier tweet deleted due to translation error) pic.twitter.com/uj0nInSW6Y — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

It is clear enough that Mohan Bhagwat was talking about uniting Hindus here and giving a message to see and respect everyone equally. He did not name the Brahmin caste. RSS’s all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar shared a video and told what Mohan Bhagwat actually said. According to this, Mohan Bhagwat said, “The truth is that He resides in all beings. Therefore, whatever His name, the merit being addressed is the same and the respect is also the same. There is a sense of belongingness about everyone. No one is high or low. On the basis of scriptures, scholars talk about caste-based highs and lows – they are lies.”

This is how the media published RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement.

What did the RSS chief say?

While talking about Saint Ravidas, Mohan Bhagwat said, “Seeing all the neglect, it came to Saint Ravidas’ mind that ‘I should find the truth’. He asked what is the path of eternal happiness? Saint Ravidas was wondering if the path really was like that. He decided not to go by what he had earlier heard and take first-hand experience. Sant Ravidas attained the closeness of Swami Ramananda. Then he realized that the truth is God.”

Mohan Bhagwat further said, “The truth tells us that He resides in all beings. Therefore, whatever His name, the merit being addressed is the same and the respect is also the same. There is a sense of belongingness about everyone. No one is high or low. On the basis of scriptures, scholars talk about caste-based highs and lows – they are lies. We have been confused by being trapped in the idea of caste. This confusion should be removed. Society must be told that our knowledge and tradition do not tell us anything like this. Our tradition states that truth, religion, and karma should never be abandoned. Even if I die, I will not leave give up my Dharma. One such incident happened in his (Saint Ravidas) life.”

The RSS chief explained how Sikandar Lodi first fraudulently called Saint Ravidas and asked him ‘explain to us what is your religion?’ Mohan Bhagwat said, “Saint Ravidas ji told him about his Dharma. To this, Lodi replied saying ‘your religion is useless, our Islam is better than this, you become a Muslim.’ No one had any grudge against Muslims. Saint Ravidas also didn’t even have hatred.”

Mohan Bhagwat added, “Saint Ravidas also told Lodi that whether it be Hindus or Muslims truth is one and all are children of God. The truth is the same, but that doesn’t mean that one has to change his belief. Stay firm on your own faith. All the paths are going to go to the same place. Choose yours according to your own nature, whether the path is good or bad is not a matter. What matters is what is your nature.”

Mohan Bhagwat was quoting Saint Ravidas here. The saint told Sikandar Lodi and said that he will not give up his Dharma. According to Mohan Bhagwat, Sant Ravidas told Sikandar Lodi that the religion of the Vedas is the best, even better than Islam.

Mohan Bhagwat further said, “The debate was going on, so he had to give such an argument. Sikandar Lodi locked him in jail. But what happened in prison? He had a Darshan of Saguna Krishna. On the other hand, the people of Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri, and Sikandar Lodi started seeing Ravidas ji everywhere. They panicked and surrendered to the Saint. Sikandar Lodi’s plan was to crush him under the elephant’s foot and kill him. Even if life is in danger, he told society with his example ‘do not give up your Dharma’. That Dharma is eternal Dharma.”