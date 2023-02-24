An FIR has been filed against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut in Beed for allegedly making false allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

The case was registered at Beed City police station in Beed district on Thursday night. According to police, the complainant filed a complaint against Sanjay Raut for defaming Shrikant Shinde.

The complaint stated that Raut committed a deliberate act with the intention of creating enmity towards the nation for political purposes by filing a false complaint. Sanjay Raut has deliberately tried to defame Eknath Shinde by making false allegations.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Raut and started an investigation.

An FIR has been registered in Beed district against MP Sanjay Raut for defaming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde, making false allegations and making false threats.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state government will investigate the allegations against Shrikant Shinde of giving a contract for killing him.

Shinde stressed that it would be also probed whether is a political stunt by Raut.

The Chief Minister said, “We will investigate this matter completely and it will also be investigated whether it is done purposely for a stunt. It is the government’s responsibility to provide security to the people. The committee is to decide on the security. This committee is formed by the court and it will decide whether the security is to be increased or not irrespective of parties.”

Citing a threat to his life, Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, alleged that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde had given a contract to a goon for killing him.

Raut alleged a threat to his life in the letter addressed to Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Thane Police Commissioner.

In his letter, Sanjay Raut said, “I have received information that a notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill me.”

He alleged that his security was withdrawn after the change in government in the state.

“After the change of government in Maharashtra, my security was withdrawn. I don’t have any complaints about it. Such political decisions keep happening. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention,” Sanjay Raut further said in the letter.

Talking to the media, after citing a threat to his life, Sanjay Raut said that he doesn’t need any security from the government.

“I have written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, I have also told Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar and Thane CP. I also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it,” he said.

Further attacking the Maharashtra government, Sanjay Raut said, “What is happening in your state, your MP and MLAs are giving contracts for killing people. The contract is being given to a gangster who has currently got bail.”

“I don’t want any security, because I’m alone a lion,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)