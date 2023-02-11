On Friday (February 10), the Vande Bharat Express train, running between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, came under attack in the Mahabubabad suburb in Telangana.

As per reports, unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the express train shortly after it left the Secunderabad railway station. During the attack, a glass window pane of coach C-4 of the Vande Bharat Express was damaged.

On receiving information, the Railway Police rushed to the crime scene and initiated a probe into the matter. Reportedly, no passengers were injured during the stone pelting incident.

While speaking about the matter, the CRPO of South Central Railway, Rakesh said, “We are investigating all angles regarding the same. The train and the condition of the pane will be assessed by the Railway Police officers once the train reaches Vizag.”

It must be mentioned that the express train service was flagged off, between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 this year on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

This is however not the first time that a Vande Bharat train came under attack. Last month, stones were pelted by unidentified miscreants on New Jalpaiguri-Howarh Vande Bharat Express in Bihar’s Katihar.

The train set out from New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 PM, with the final destination scheduled at Howrah at 10:35 PM. Although none of the passengers was injured, the windowpanes of coach number C-6 were shattered because of the stone pelting.

A similar incident was reported near Malda railway station, within just 4 days of the launch of the express train.