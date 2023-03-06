It appears that the era of kidnapping and ransom is returning to Bihar, during the JDU-RJD alliance in the government. In the latest such incident, a sixth-grade student named Tushar Kumar was abducted in Patna, the capital of Bihar, on Thursday. A 40 lakh ransom was demanded by the captors over WhatsApp. They made the call using the young boy’s cellphone. The police have opened an investigation after receiving the complaint and registering a case.

The incident took place in the Kanholi village, which lies near the Bihta police station. The family members of the student received a call over the messaging app WhatsApp from the kidnappers seeking Rs 40 lakh in ransom. Furthermore, they threatened to kill the family if they alerted the authorities about the incident.

The boy is the only son of Raj Kishore Pandit, a middle school teacher, in nearby Shrirampur. The father said, “Tushar left the house wearing a black T-shirt about 6.30 p.m. on Thursday, but they had no idea where he went. After a while, he spoke to his mother and let her know that he was returning home. They then received a call from his mobile demanding 40 lakh. The phone is presently switched-off.”

Station in-charge Sanovar Khan confirmed the information concerning the kidnapping. He added that the boy’s phone is currently off since Thursday evening, and is being continuously monitored via surveillance.

Paliganj Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Awadhesh Saroj Dixit, the in-charge officer assigned to the case, noted that a written report of the kidnapping of a child had been received at the police station around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. “His father filed a written grievance,” he said. He also went to meet the family.

“There is information of asking for money through WhatsApp call, which is being verified,” he added and informed, that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team has also been constituted in relation to the case. “Technical help is being utilized by the police to take further action,” the officer conveyed.

Similar cases in the recent past

Recently, the family of Dr. Sanjay Kumar, head of the pharmacology division at Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), reported him missing. He is also related to comedian and actor Shekhar Suman.

Madhubani DPO Rajesh Mishra, a resident of Muzaffarpur, went missing last month. He left the house alone, according to reports, and when he didn’t return until the evening, his family went out in search of him. When they were unable to locate him, they proceeded to the Ahiyapur police station and filed a complaint.

Early this month, Suman Sourav, senior manager of a mobile company was abducted from the Patna junction of the Danapur division. His mobile number was used to send a WhatsApp message to his mother Sarita Devi, warning her to deposit 25 lakhs to his account in two days, otherwise, she would lose her son.

Even the leaders of the ruling coalition aren’t safe in Bihar. Just a few days ago, Sunil Rai, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, was kidnapped in Bihar’s Saran area by unknown people. He was taken from outside his office near the market committee under the jurisdiction of the Muffasil police station by a group of unidentified individuals. Sunil Rai was rescued by Saran police in the Chhapra district on 15 March and two kidnappers were arrested, identified as Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Alamtab Khan.

Last year, Bihar Law Minister and RJD leader, Kartik Kumar, who was accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, had to resign amid protests by the opposition.

Lalu Yadav’s Jungle Raj

The 15-year Lalu Prasad Yadav administration was known as the ‘Jungle Raj’ because the state’s economic and social standings fell below those of other Indian states. Bihar’s law and order was at its lowest point, abduction was on the rise, and private armies sprang up everywhere during his government rule. Murder, rape and kidnapping became a full-fledged industry. Although Rabri Devi, his wife, served as the state’s CM for 8 of these 15 years, he was the mastermind behind her tenure.

Even leaders, bureaucrats and elected representatives weren’t safe. Everyone, from businessman to common people, lived in fear. It was a reign of terror for the residents of Bihar. While the state’s safety and security was continuously crumbling Lalu’s government was busy in minting money through scams. Politicians, mafias, and authorities have never had such a criminal nexus in the history of independent India.

Now, Janata Dal (United) is sharing power with the party after ditching BJP in August last year. The rising cases of kidnapping, poor state of law and order and spike in crimes, is a clear indication that state is devolving into its old days of ‘Jungle Raj.’