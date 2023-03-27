The Aam Aadmi Party, which dreamed of forming the government in the 2022 Assembly elections, but managed to win a paltry 5 seats, has challenged the BJP over the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. AAP Gujarat President, Isudan Gadhvi, who lost the assembly poll, has claimed that his party will field candidates in all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state for the 2024 general elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started holding meetings in Gujarat as part of its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As part of this, a similar meeting was held in Dediapada under the leadership of Gujarat State President Isudan Gadhvi. The agenda of the closed-door meeting with local MLAs and workers was ‘How to capture Bharuch seat in the Lok Sabha elections’.

A public rally was also held after the meeting. Gadhvi was accompanied by MLA Chaitar Vasava, State Vice President Prof. Arjun Rathwa, Dr Praful Vasava, Jetpur Assembly President Radhika Rathwa, Dr Dayaram Vasava, Rajendra Vasava and many other leaders.

Aam Aadmi Party state president Isudan Gadhvi said, “The BJP MP or MLA in Bharuch has no strength to speak on the issue of tribals, and the party has kept its 156 MLAs and three others as peons. They are not allowed to raise any questions in the assembly. We will field Aam Aadmi Party candidates in 26 seats.”

In the same public meeting, the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Dediapada, Chaitar Vasava, expressed his readiness to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bharuch seat.

Mla Chaitar Vasava said, “I am only waiting for the party’s approval. If it tells me to contest, I will defeat Mansukh Vasava or whoever else comes before me. But if I get a ticket, I will go back to seven assembly constituencies of Bharuch Lok Sabha and contest with the consent of the people.”

Isudan, who talks about defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, may not remember the results of the Gujarat assembly elections, which took place less than a year ago.

AAP lost deposits on 128 seats during the Gujarat 2022 assembly polls

In December 2022, the AAP had a tough time fulfilling its tall promises and claims made in the run-up to the assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party won five seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and secured 13 per cent of the votes. At the same time, out of the 181 candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party, 128 lost their deposits. On just one seat, Dediapada, AAP had more than 50 per cent vote share.

The atmosphere created by the Aam Aadmi Party by holding rallies across Gujarat, and the tall claims made to establish power, proved to be hollow. But once again AAP state president Isudan Gadhvi has started making similar claims before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Most notably, Gadhvi, who was the chief ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, himself lost the assembly elections.

Only time will tell what the outcome of the election will be, but till now one thing has become clear: Gujarat and Gujaratis have not shown any special interest in the Aam Aadmi Party and its claims.

Ahead of Gujarat 2022 assembly elections, AAP had claimed that they are winning the polls

In a media interaction ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, the then AAP’s chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, had said that his party was going to win the polls in Gujarat and show the BJP the way out.

When a reporter had asked Gadhvi to name seats where the AAP would comfortably win the elections, the AAP state chief said he was confident of the party winning Ambaliya, Somnath, Mangadh, Dwarka, Jamnagar Rural, Rajkot Rural, Morbi, and Mandvi in Kutch. However, AAP could not win any of these seats in the elections.