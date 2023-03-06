Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan took to Twitter on Monday, February 6, to call Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique- ‘Indian Johhny Deep.’ Even though the AAP MLA spelled both the first and last names of the Hollywood megastar wrong, everyone knew he was referring to the great Johnny Depp.

The AAP MLA went on to draw the equivalence between Nawaz and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp soon after the Bollywood actor broke his silence on the several allegations made recently by his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, originally Anjana Kishor Pandey, on Instagram.

The AAP leader probably called the Bollywood actor the desi version of Johnny Depp as Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard were also involved in a heated legal battle, until, last year in June, a jury ruled in favour of Depp.

On Monday, March 6, actor Nawazuddin Siddique shared a screenshot of his Instagram post on Twitter with the caption, “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions.” No sooner did he do that, AAP leader Naresh Balyan responded saying, “Stay strong indian johhny Deep 🙂 God bless you.”

In the Instagram post, Nawaz addressed the several accusations made against him by Aaliya Siddiqui, who alleged that the actor kicked her and her two children out of the house at midnight. She made the allegations in a video that she shared on Instagram on 3rd March, Friday. The video of the estranged wife of the Bollywood actor went viral on social media. The latest allegations come after Aaliya had alleged that she was facing sexual harassment from Nawazuddin and torture from his family.

Nawaz said that people have termed him as a bad guy because of his silence. He claimed that social media and the press are enjoying his character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos. He then elaborated on his ordeal and gave his side of the story.

The actor stated that his kids have been missing their school for the last 40 days and he has been receiving letters from their school. His children, who are doing their schooling in Dubai, are supposed to stay away from Mumbai and this drama but apparently, his ex-wife has not been sending the kids to school in Dubai.

Nawaz further stated that leaving aside the cost of the children’s schooling, medical care, travel, and other expenses, he gave Aaliya on an average, approx 10 lakhs per month for the past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with his children. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also alleged that he gave her a luxurious car for the children but she sold it and spent the money on herself.

“I have also bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence has filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand,” the actor alleged in his post.

He ended his post by expressing his love for his two children. “Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house. I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes videos of every random thing”, Nawazuddin wrote.

Notably, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s response came after his wife shared on Instagram on 3rd March, Friday, that Nawazuddin has thrown her and her children out of the house at midnight, and she can’t believe that he did this to them. She said that Nawazuddin told them that they can’t return the house.

Nevertheless, in between Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family drama, the AAP MLA felt so deeply for the actor that he went on to declare him the ‘Indian Johhny Deep’.