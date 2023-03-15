On 13th March 2023, Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor and Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed in Jaipur that Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the same. However, on 14th March 2023, Aam Aadmi Party’s MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh attended a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This meeting was called to unite the opposition to raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the Adani Group’s issue.

On 13th March 2023, Arvind Kejriwal attended Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur. Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in this program. While speaking at this program, Arvind Kejriwal claimed, “I have heard that Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot share a strong bond of friendship. When Gehlot faces a crisis, Vasundhara makes the entire party stand by him. Similarly, when the BJP was taking action against Raje, Gehlot made Congress stand by her. So, these two are not two different parties anymore. They are one and the same.”

Arvind Kejriwal added, “There is a mutual setting between the Congress and the BJP. They accuse each other of scams during elections. After the elections, no action is taken against a single person. Our setting is for the public. We will expose the scams of both.” It is notable that Arvind Kejriwal made these remarks about scams days after Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was first arrested by CBI and then remanded to Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Liquor Policy Scam case.

A day after Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Congress and BJP are the same, AAP MPs attended a meeting in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber to raise the opposition’s demand of forming a JPC to probe the Adani Group issue. On 14th March 2023, the Congress party tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “A meeting of opposition parties was held today in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on Adani mega scam. The joint opposition demands that a JPC be formed to investigate the Adani mega scam.”

AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were seen in this meeting as the Congress party’s Twitter handle also shared a video in its tweet. It is notable that the opposition is making a demand to probe the alleged scam in the Adani Group. In the ongoing budget session of parliament, members of the opposition parties stormed into the Well of the House, raising placards and slogans, demanding a JPC probe into the Adani matter on 15th March 2023. The parliament was adjourned due to the ruckus created by the members of opposition parties.

After this, leaders of 18 opposition parties including Congress took a march to Enforcement Directorate’s office demanding a probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row. But the MPs were stopped by Delhi police after which they returned to the parliament. The Adani Group came in the middle of a controversy when US-based Hindenburg Research published a report which claimed that the Adani group was engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud.