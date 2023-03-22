On 21st March 2023, the legislative assembly of Assam adopted a resolution against BBC over its controversial documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the resolution in a tweet from his Twitter handle today. The private member’s resolution was proposed by BJP MLA Bhubon Pegu who represents the Jonai constituency in Assam.

In the tweet, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Assam Assembly has adopted a resolution to condemn the malicious documentary recently aired by the BBC to malign India’s growing international standing & foment domestic instability. The House has collectively demanded that strictest action be taken against those responsible.”

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted, “Sharing the resolution adopted by Assam Assembly against BBC. Let it be made clear in no uncertain terms that in New India there will be a democratic but proportionate response against those who profit by tarnishing Bharat’s image Freedom of expression is not a license for deception.”

The resolution moved by MLA Bhubon Pegu said, “The BBC released Part I of a shameful documentary ‘through a false and fictitious portrayal of the events that occurred in Gujrat 2002’ which was produced with the sole reason of attacking our Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Indian Republic. The BBC has peddled false narratives in stark ignorance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment dated 24 June 2022 in this matter and has painted India’s Judicial institutions as compromised and impartial bodies, which is a direct attack on the integrity of India’s Judicial authorities. The BBC Documentary constitutes absolute contempt of the Court, as it has summarily dismissed and undermined the Court’s reasoning and abilities.”

It added, “The BBC has also questioned the country’s free press, Judiciary, and the legitimacy of its democratically elected majority government. Through its documentary, the BBC has grossly maligned India’s political parties, judiciary, press, police officers, investigative agencies, and religious communities. Through the continuing broadcast of its documentary, it has displayed its deeply rooted and institutionalized racism. It is disturbing to note that even 75 years after India’s Freedom from ruinous colonial rule, the BBC seeks to continue to act as the true arbiter of India’s internal issues, through its dubious journalism.”

The resolution, “The wounds left behind by the incidents in Gujrat have finally been mended after decade-long efforts and finally the Apex Court has put the issue to rest through its judgment delivered on 24 June 2022. Thus any attempt to rehash past incidents and create communal tensions, especially by motivated foreign groups who seek to benefit from such religious chaos, must be prevented. The narrative peddled by BBC in the documentary, riddled with false allegations and hollow aspersions, seeks to destroy the social fabric of India, which is diverse, democratic, and harmonious. I request this House to recognize the dangerous agenda that has motivated this documentary.”

Concluding the resolution draft, he wrote, “So as to preserve the sovereignty and the foundation of India, I request this August House to adopt a Resolution demanding the strictest possible action against the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) malicious and dangerous agenda to instigate religious communities and flare religious tension and malign India’s global standing by airing the malicious two-part documentary, the ‘Modi Question’.”

Addressing the Assam assembly, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly supported the resolution and condemned the documentary and questioned its timing, while adding that the allegations made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the documentary are false. He said that by releasing the documentary after a bench of the Supreme Court of India had settled the Gujarat riot cases by saying that there was a conspiracy to frame PM Modi, BBC has undermined the independence of the Indian judiciary. He also questioned the timing of the release of the documentary, as it was released at the time when India was assuming the presidency of G-20.

“After our Prime Minister has been given a clean chit by the Supreme Court and after the court has conclusively closed this chapter, why has BBC made this documentary?” the CM said. He further said, “They want to challenge the Indian judiciary; they want to challenge India. And it can also be because we have economically surpassed the country that colonised and ruled us, so that foreign investment does not come to India, to reduce India’s respect. We see the BBC documentary as an international conspiracy against India.”

Congress, AIUDF and CPI(M) MLAs opposed the resolution and said discussions on it are a “waste of the Assembly’s time”, as it is a matter that does not concern the state Assembly. However, CM Sharma countered them by saying that as Assam is part of India, any attempt to malign India also affects Assam. He also pointed out that Assam was also hosting G-20 events when the documentary was released. Opposition leaders also demanded screening of the documentary ‘to understand its content and then have a discussion on resolution.’

Earlier in January 2023, the Government of India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described as a ‘propaganda piece’ designed to push a discredited narrative. “We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a media briefing.