Bengaluru: Congress and BJP workers engage in violent clashes over banners, pelt stones, attack with sticks, 3 FIRs registered

Workers from Congress and the BJP engaged in a violent confrontation against one another in Karnataka over placed banners. The incident happened on Friday in the Govindrajnagar constituency of Bengaluru when BJP activists allegedly objected over posters that Congress workers had put up for a gathering related to the Women’s Convention at the BGS venue.

According to the reports, the party members pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks resulting in massive injuries. Police had to intervene and use lathi charges in order to get the situation under control. Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru confirmed the incident and said that several police officers also were injured amid the brawl.

“Both groups pelted stones as well, and our police personnel also got injured. 3 FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is being done,” said DCP.

Both groups pelted stones as well, and our police personnel also got injured. 3 FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. Further investigation is being done: Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City pic.twitter.com/LEHFh3pPna — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

The saga bagan as members of the Congress party gathered at the venue in Bengaluru on Friday to install the event banners. The BJP members, however, objected to it. This led to a disagreement that quickly escalated into a violent fight.

The workers flung sticks and hurled stones at one another. The Police was informed about the incident who arrived at the spot and deployed lathi charges to subdue the crowd. The injured members were meanwhile transported to the hospital by the police, and each one was eventually released following treatment.

The Congress party event was scheduled to be held on March 19. At present, three FIRs have been registered in the matter. Further investigations are meanwhile underway.