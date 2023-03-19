On Saturday, March 18, a brother-sister duo who were locked inside their house for 20 years were rescued in Boh village of Ambala Cantt in Haryana. The brother-sister duo has been identified as Sunil and Indu Sharma.

Indu and Sunil had locked themselves in their own house 20 years ago after the demise of their parents. Reportedly, Surya Prakash Sharma, the father of the rescued siblings was an Ayurvedic doctor. It is being said that Indu and Sunil are mentally not well. Indu has Master of Arts (MA) and Bachelor of Education (B..Ed) degrees.

Social service organizations Manukhta Di Seva and Vande Mataram Dal rescued the duo and took them to Ludhiana where the two will be provided due care.

The two managed to survive as their neighbours regularly provided them with food. However, the two looked emaciated when they were rescued.

According to reports, Indu and Sunil fell into depression following the passing of their parents, and despite repeated requests from relatives to leave their home, they refused to listen and remained there for 20 years.

According to Mintu Malwa, a member of the “Manukhta Di Sewa” organisation, his organisation helps those who have no family or relatives or are mentally ill. Indu and Sunil were saved as soon as they learned about them and started gathering information about them. Despite having a decent education, both are currently in poor health. “Our organization will try to give better life to both of them,” Malwa remarked.