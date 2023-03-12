Saanvi Malu, the second wife of Kuber Group’s director Vikas Malu, has alleged that noted Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik was murdered, and her husband did it. Saanvi Maluhas wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, alleging that her husband killed Kaushik to avoid repaying money he had borrowed from him. She wrote that Satish Kaushik was murdered with some pills which were arranged by her husband Vikas Malu.

It is notable that the Delhi police recovered some medicines from a farmhouse in Delhi, where Kaushik had attended a Holi party before his death. Kaushik died on 9 March at Vikas Malu’s farmhouse in Delhi after he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital. While a heart attack is suspected, the cause of the death has not been ascertained yet.

Saanvi posted a video levelling the charges against her husband.

In her complaint, she claimed that her husband killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purposes in Dubai. She alleged that the late actor was demanding the money back which her husband didn’t want to repay.

He said that Kaushik had given the money to Vikas Malu in 2019 or 2020, but Malu didn’t invest it as planned and didn’t return it. She further said that since the actor took ill at her husband’s farmhouse, she suspected that he could have poisoned Kaushik to get out of returning the money.

According to her, she wed the businessman on March 13, 2019, and she met Kaushik through her husband. The deceased actor apparently met the couple frequently in Dubai and India.

She mentioned that the actor met her husband in their house in Dubai on 23 August last year, in order to obtain his money, saying he has a requirement for the money. The two got into a furious disagreement over it, and after that Malu promised to give him the money back after returning to India, she added. Malu also told him that he can’t take any legal action for the money because there is no documentary evidence that Kaushik gave him Rs 15 crore.

She then said that when later she asked her husband about the matter, he told her that the money was sunk, and he does not plan to return it. ‘I will give him pills using some girls and will take care of him, I am not going to return the money’, he allegedly told her. Saanvi Malu added that after learning that Satish Kaushik died at her husband’s farmhouse, she thought that this could be an angle to the case.

She wrote in the complaint sent to the police, “I was present in the drawing room where both Kaushik and my husband got involved in an argument. He was saying that he was in dire need of money and it has been three years since he gave Rs 15 crore to my husband for investment purpose. He also said that neither any investment was made nor his money was returned for which he was feeling cheated.”

“My husband promised him that he would repay the money soon. When I asked my husband what was the matter, he said that he lost Kaushik’s money during the Covid pandemic. He also said that he was planning to get rid of Kaushik,” it continued.

As per the complaint, her husband told Kaushik that the payment was made in advance thus there was no documentation of it, but he was willing to reimburse it and just needed some time.

“Then I heard him telling my husband that he had given him a promissory note. Now I read the news of Kaushik’s death. I fully suspect that it was my husband who along with his aides conspired and murdered him with drugs so that he doesn’t have to return the money,” she proclaimed.

She further stated that her husband has contact with the wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, and is involved in anti-national activities. She also attached pictures of her husband, Anas (Dawood Ibrahim’s son), herself and Kaushik with the complaint as evidence.

The businessman has however dismissed the allegations. “Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Tragic events are seldom anticipated, and no one has any control over them, he asserted.

He emphasized, that he is unable to comprehend the tragedy that followed the celebration. He said that Kaushik would always be missed during future festivities and appealed to the media to be considerate of everyone’s feelings.

Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He passed away on March 9, at 67 years old. He was in the farmhouse owned by Vikas Malu in Gurugram when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital. He died on the way. He had flown down from Mumbai to attend the businessman’s Holi party.

About 9.30 p.m., Kaushik went to sleep. At 12 a.m., he complained of being out of breath and called his manager. The management hurried him to Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon. He died before reaching the hospital. He was cremated on March 10.

Kaushik died of a heart attack, according to the autopsy report, and the police have ruled out foul involvement in his death. Furthermore, his family has not yet levelled any accusations.