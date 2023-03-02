Thursday, March 2, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh: Maoists kill army jawan to protest against Agniveer scheme
News Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill army jawan to protest against Agniveer scheme

The Maoists allegedly mistook an army soldier for being member of paramilitary force and attacked him.

OpIndia Staff
Using a banner, the Maoists took credit for the killing.
The Maoists claimed responsibility of the killing through a banner. (Source: Hindustan Times)
25

An army jawan, Moti Ram Anchla was gun down by Maoists in at the Useli village fair market, Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on February 25. He was on leave at his home town of Kanker.

The Maoists of the Kuwemari area committee claimed responsibility, stating it was done in retaliation for the central government’s Agniveer project.

In the midst of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy, a banner bearing the words “We killed Army jawan Motilal Anchla to protest Agniveer scheme” was found in the forests of Amabeda on Fufgaon.

The police said, that the discovery of the banner opened them fresh avenues for their inquiry.

It was the first instance, according to authorities, in which Maoists allegedly mistaken an army soldier for a member of a paramilitary force and attacked him.

The banner read, “Anchla was killed by our cadres in the Useli fair as a protest against Agniveer scheme, encouraging corporate houses for industrialization in Bastar and security forces. We protest against Agniveer recruitment in Army.”

Sundarraj Pattilingam, the inspector general of police for Bastar Range informed, that the Maoists have made a banner taking responsibility for the murder. The probe is in its early stages, he added.

Earlier, banned terror organisation PFI had opposed the Agnipath scheme claiming it was a scheme for ‘Muslim genocide’. In a charge sheet filed by the ATS, the authorities had stated that anti-Agnipath/Agniveer propaganda was being used by the PFI to mobilise Muslims against Indian State. The Agnipath scheme was likened to “Satan Israel like policy” where in every corner of the country, Hindus with army training would form groups. “This would be an army of rioters, who, because of their army training, would not run away if push comes to shove”, the message said.

In 2022, the government of India proposed Agnipath scheme to make the youth of India defence ready especially those who dream of joining the Indian armed forces. As per the scheme, selected candidates will be enrolled for four year period for training and will be known as ‘Agniveers’. After four year period, they could leave and join career of their own choice. 25% of these would also get opportunity to become regular cadre in Armed Forces.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbastar, bastar chhattisgarh
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,383FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com