On March 22 (local time), a video surfaced on social media where a pro-Khalistani Sikh was seen abusing a Gujarati Hindu in London during a protest against the Government of India over the crackdown on Amritpal Singh. The viral video shows a Gujarati Hindu man trying to have a conversation with the protesting pro-Khalistanis when one of them got agitated and started shouting at him.

Watch: In a viral video today, a radical Khalistan extremist can be seen threatening a Gujarati passerby in foreign country pic.twitter.com/H48rUYRtEH — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 22, 2023

The agitated pro-Khalistani, who was donning a Khalistani flag and raising ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans, said, “You Gujaratis need to listen carefully. Run away, or I will slap you. If you want to have Langar, have it quietly and leave. Your cow urine-drinking community has created a lot of drama. Tell every Gujarati. If the war starts, this time, we will fight in Gujarat. We will fight inside your house. Now go and drink cow urine.” He later challenged the Gujarati Hindu man to do whatever he could do.”

The abusive man in the video has been identified as Dal Khalsa UK member Gurcharan Singh. He is an active member of the pro-Khalistan organisation and is often seen protesting against India. Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) wrote a detailed thread on Gurcharan.

Earlier, Gurcharan was seen with designated Khalistani terrorists. SHHAN posted a photograph of Gurcharan with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma who is on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted list.

This abusive #Khalistani is Gurcharan Singh of Dal Khalsa UK. Gurcharan is seen here with Paramjit Singh Pamma, a #Khalistani terrorist of Khalitsan Tiger Force and is on NIA’s Most Wanted list. He calls himself “human rights activist”. pic.twitter.com/k1hCp91gNS — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) March 22, 2023

In another video, Gurcharan was seen protesting against India.

You can see him here leading a Dal Khalsa “protest” against #India. pic.twitter.com/ANGj2hzfA1 — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) March 22, 2023

In 2018, he was caught on camera by Republic saying China, Pakistan, and Maoists were funding Khalistani groups’ activities. Furthermore, he admitted to having funded Aam Aadmi Party in the 2017 Assembly Elections. “Look at Punjab. AAP won the elections. They won 95 seats. We were on the ground. Campaigning for the party. We funded the party to see how a campaign makes a difference. And it does make a difference. People voted for AAP. They did not win because of the EVM,” Gurcharan Singh said on camera. He claimed the aim behind funding and support to AAP was not the party’s victory but to disrupt the political forces in Punjab. Gurcharan had sided with China and said the idea of having a Dal Khalsa office in China was to assure them of support if they took over Sikkim.

#KhalistanSting | From Kashmiri separatists to Maoist links, stung members of the front for Khalistani groups openly admit ‘Break India’ plan- https://t.co/u65PsXIJlw — Republic (@republic) October 3, 2018

In another video, he said there is no place for Indian Tiranga anywhere, and it should be replaced with the Khalistan flag. He further propagated that the Indian national flag is based on “fascism” and is “genocidal”.

Here is Gurcharan Singh of Dal Khalsa UK outside Indian Embassy, London today where he says in Punjabi “Indian trianga is based on fascism and is genocidal…. trianga has no place in the world. The Indian trianga will be replaced by #Khalistan flag”. https://t.co/mUuLZZeROs pic.twitter.com/icxIH13es2 — Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) March 23, 2023

Gurcharan Singh once admitted in an interview that Indian Government refused his visa.

Terrorists use cow urine jibe

The anti-Hindu cow urine jibe is one of the most popular ways among terrorists, and Leftist liberals, to abuse Hindus and Indians.

Not to forget, in 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah. The terrorist, identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas was seen admitting that he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. In the video, he referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

TMC leader Mahua Moitra is among the politicians who often use the cow urine jibe to attack BJP supporters. DMK leader Dr DNV Senthilkumar S also mocked the BJP-ruled States in the North by making the ‘gau mutra’ jibe on the floor of the parliament.

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh. So far, over 110 associates of Singh have been arrested. However, he is still on the run. Internet was suspended on March 18 for one day, but the suspension was extended for two more days. Police have alleged that Singh was in contact with ISI and received funds from Pakistan. Furthermore, it has been reported that Singh was creating a private army in the guise of an anti-drug drive and de-addiction centre. Following the crackdown, official Indian Government establishments in London and San Francisco were attacked by Khalistanis.