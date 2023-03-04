The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a government school for putting up posters in support of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, arrested in the excise policy scam. The police registered the FIR against Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Shastri Park, based on a complaint filed against the school.

The Delhi police registered the FIR against the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Shastri Nagar on the basis of a complaint filed by a person named Diwakar Pandey. The school has been booked under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007.

According to the FIR, after Manish Sisodia was remanded to CBI custody by a Delhi court, school principal Geeta Rani and School Management Committee convenor Ghazala set up a desk at the gate of the school on Saturday morning, and installed flex banners at the gate. The complainant said that the school principal misused the school property to defend an accused arrested by CBI, and also used the school students in this propaganda.

The NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo had also written to the Delhi police over the installation of a stall at the school for supporting Manish Sisodia. He said that NCPCR received a complaint against the school for glorifying an arrested accused in the mind of innocent children, after which he wrote to the police seeking action. A video of the school also appeared on social media, which showed how children in the school were being used by AAP workers in their propaganda against the central govt over the arrest of Manish Sisodia. In the video, AAP workers were seen manipulating small children and their parents to write letters in support of Manish Sisodia.

It can be clearly heard in the video that a woman was dictating what to write in the letter. ‘All children are sad because Manish Sisodia has been sent to jail, please release him at the earliest’, the woman was heard dictating to the students.

After the video appeared on social media, it triggered a massive outrage over the use of school children by AAP in their politics. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after the video emerged. Several other people also tagged NCPCR and chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Twitter, asking for action.

Following this, Kanoongo wrote to Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora, seeking action for the misuse of minor children for political propaganda. The letter said that as per a complaint received, the Delhi Education Task Force is allegedly misusing minor children studying in schools for their personal agendas and political campaigns on directions of AAP MLA Atishi Singh.

“Further it has also been informed that this misuse of minor children is done to divert the attention and favour the accused Shri Manish Sisodia in liquor scam,” the NCPCR chief said in the letter. Apart from Atishi Singh, he also named 4 officials of the task force and the vice chairperson of the dialogue and development commission of Delhi.

He wrote that they are “using their power and position to influence, order and direct the Principals/ Heads of schools, teachers to force the minor children studying in the school to make posters and install stalls in and around the school campus and for the purpose of political campaigning.”

He mentioned that it is a blatant misuse of minor children and school authorities, and it is a violation of relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code. Accordingly, Priyank Kanoongo requested the Delhi police to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter.

Later today Priyank Kanoongo informed that the Delhi Police have lodged an FIR for misuse of the school.

Since the arrest of AAP leader former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who was handling 18 ministries, the Aam Aadmi Party has been using children in its propaganda in support of him. Several AAP leaders, including MLA Atishi Marlena, had got school children to make drawings and placards in support of Sisodia. The AAP leaders had shared those images on social media, claiming that little kids were protesting against the arrest.

But it was well known that the kids have no idea about politics, and they were forced to prepare the placards. Today’s video proved this, as AAP workers were seen dictating children to write letters in support of Manish Sisodia.