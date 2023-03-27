Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed reaches Prayagraj alive, escorted by UP police, from Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad

Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s convoy has safely reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The mafia-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party MP was taken out of Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on Sunday (March 26) and transported to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj amid tight security arrangements. The police convoy, shifting Atiq from Sabarmati to Prayagraj was being followed by the media, Atiq’s sister and lawyers.

According to media reports, Atiq has finally entered the Prayagraj border alive, where he will be lodged at Naini jail.

Ahmed has been accused in more than 100 criminal cases, with the most recent being the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Ahmed will be produced in Prayagraj’s MP MLA court at 11 am on March 28.

Notably, a team of the Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad city on Sunday (March 26) morning to take Atiq Ahmed to Prayajrag where he will be produced before a court tomorrow (March 28) when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused.

After completing the necessary paperwork, the police team and Ahmed left the premises under tight security around 6 p.m.

On its way to UP’s Prayagraj from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Atiq Ahmed’s convoy, escorted by the Uttar Pradesh police entered MP’s Jhansi on Monday morning after it crossed Rajasthan’s Kota hanging bridge late last night. It reportedly halted in Jhansi for 20 minutes before continuing its onward journey to Prayagraj.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The Prayagraj Police van, which is carrying mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj Jail from Sabarmati Jail, arrives at Jhansi Police Lines.



As per a UP Court’s order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused… pic.twitter.com/YHSNh8lROT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2023

Earlier today, it made a brief halt at the Shivpuri District, where it narrowly escaped overturning as it hit a cow while it passed through the Shivpuri area in UP. The convoy was en route to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad when the incident took place.

The cow was reportedly killed on the spot following the accident.

According to reports, the convoy driving gangster Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj was passing through the Kharai checkpoint in Shivpuri when a cow suddenly came in front of Atiq Ahmed’s vehicle and collided with it. The collision was so intense that the cow died on the spot, just as the van was going to flip over. Following that, the entire convoy was paused for a short period of time before proceeding to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Incidentally, only moments before the incident, when the convoy had stopped for a loo break, Atiq Ahmed had confidently stated that he was not scared when questioned about his Vikas Dubey-style ‘encounter’ jokes and memes circulating on the internet.

Atiq Ahmed’s remark contradicted what he had indicated prior to the 1200 km journey in a police van on Sunday (March 26). Ahmed had, in fact, expressed concern about being killed by the UP police team in an encounter. “Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)…Mujhe inka programme maloom hai…Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme…They want to murder me),” he was heard saying.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf has also been taken from Bareilly jail to Prayagraj jail. Ashraf was also transferred in connection with the kidnapping case in which Atiq is a co-accused.

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf being brought out of Bareilly jail to be taken to Prayagraj jail. Ashraf is being transferred to Prayagraj jail in connection with the kidnapping case in which Atiq is also an accused. pic.twitter.com/q7IrQKinr1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2023

The jail authorities have, meanwhile, beefed up the security at the Naini jail in Prayagraj, where Ahmed will be held. Aside from preparing an isolated barrack, CCTV cameras have been installed, and procedures for round-the-clock surveillance have been made. Body cameras have also been provided to jail guards.