Jokes and memes flood the internet as Atiq Ahmed is being taken to Prayagraj from Ahmedabad by UP Police

A team of Uttar Pradesh police is escorting gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed from Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad to Prayagraj for a court appearance in a kidnapping case.

Prior to the 1200 km journey in a police van on Sunday (March 26), Ahmed had expressed fear of being killed by the UP police team. “Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)…Mujhe inka programme maloom hai…Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme…They want to murder me),” he was heard saying.

Soon after netizens took to social media to share jokes and memes about the possible ‘encounter’ of the gangster-politician by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Given that gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in police encounter after he tried to evade the police, social media users claimed that the deceased has been waiting in anticipation of Atiq Ahmed in heaven. “Dubey sir is waiting,” wrote one user.

Another user shared a scene from the movie ‘Hera Pheri’ and wrote, “Vikas Dubey from heaven – By now, he (Atiq Ahmed) should have arrived here.”

“Why hasn’t Atiq Ahmed arrived in Heaven? Vikash Dubey is waiting for him from a long time,” mocked one Vikas Singh.

Vikas Dubey, a dreaded gangster, was killed in a police encounter when he tried to flee police custody in July 2020. He was being taken from Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh where he was arrested, to Kanpur in UP. As the Uttar Pradesh STF convoy reached Kanpur, Vikas Dubey tried to flee, resulting in an encounter. The car overturned and shots were fired. Dubey was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“This is my last night – Atiq Ahmed right now,” joked Chetan Yaduvanshi.

While sharing a picture of Atiq Ahmed taking a loo break, popular Twitter user ‘Lala’ shared a scene from ‘Mirzapur’ web series. “Nature call, meme got real,” he tweeted.

Atiq Ahmed has been lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail since June 2019. The Supreme Court directed the transfer of Atiq Ahmed to a high-security jail in Gujarat on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman while in jail.

Since then, Atiq Ahmed is in Sabarmati Central Jail. He kept pleading with the court not to keep him in UP jails saying that there was a threat to his life. However, he is being taken to Prayagraj where he is to appear before the court in a 2006 case. It is believed he will also be questioned in the Umesh Pal murder case.