India’s first H3N2 Influenza deaths reported from Karnataka and Haryana, Union Health Ministry says cases to decline by March-end

In Karnataka, 82 years old Eregowda was admitted with Influenza-like symptoms at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. He passed away six days after he was brought to the hospital.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar chairing a meeting related to H3N2 influenza (Photo Credit:The Hindu)
The Union Ministry has confirmed that two deaths related to the H3N2 virus have been reported from Karnataka and Haryana. The H3N2 virus causes an influenza-like illness with symptoms very similar to Covid-19. The two deaths have come from the states of Karnataka and Haryana.

In Karnataka, 82 years old Eregowda was admitted with Influenza-like symptoms at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. He passed away six days after he was brought to the hospital. He had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension. The Health Officers in the district have surveyed the primary and secondary contacts of the deceased, however, so far nobody has tested positive for the illness.

The Health Minister of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar said the infection clears up within 2 to 5 days. “People who suffered from Covid-19 earlier seem to have a more intense cough after being infected with H3N2. More cases of infection are being seen in children below 15 years and those above 65 years. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected.”

In the Kanpur district of UP, nearly 50 patients with Covid-like symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, and cough were admitted at Hallet Hospital. Dr Richa Giri, Head of the Medicine Department of Hallet Hospital told IANS, “It is difficult to differentiate this virus from Covid-19 and it is possible only after the test because it is a subtype of influenza A. It becomes difficult to test it because there is a separate kit for each subtype.”

Most cases of H3N2 can be clinically treated in about a week. But people in the high-risk groups need to take special care to avoid getting the virus.

Dr Randeep Guleria while talking to the press said “It spreads the same way as COVID, through droplets. Only those who have associated comorbidities need to be careful. For precaution wear a mask, wash hands frequently, and have physical distancing. For influenza also there is a vaccine for high-risk groups & elderly.

Symptoms and precautions

The symptoms are persistent cough, fever, chills, breathlessness, and wheezing. Nausea, sore throat, body ache, and diarrhoea have also been seen in patients. The persistence of these symptoms for up to a week is possible. But experts have said that the virus is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, and close contact with an infected person.

Covid-like precautions such as washing hands, avoiding crowded spaces, and wearing face masks should be helpful in this illness too.

