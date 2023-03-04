Bangladesh: Islamists attack Ahmadiyyas, torch houses, 2 dead

On Friday (March 3), Islamists attacked the minority Ahmadiyya community after the latter announced plans to hold a 3-day religious program (Jalsa Salana). The incident took place in Ahmednagar village in the Panchagarh district in the Rangpur Division of Bangladesh.

A mob of 500 Islamists gathered at the Chowrangi roundabout after offering Jumma Namaz at the local mosques. When the local police tried to stop them from agitating, they responded by attacking the cops with bricks and stones.

The police personnel retaliated by firing tear gas shells. The Islamists also set a traffic police post on fire in Dhakkamara and ransacked vehicles belonging to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Religious extremists have attacked the annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Bangladesh and severely injured the participants. The fanatics are also lighting the homes of Ahmadi Muslims on fire. pic.twitter.com/7u5pXQALZS — Press Ahmadiyya (@pressahmadiyya) March 3, 2023

Thereafter, they laid siege at the homes of Ahmadiyyas. Islamists vandalised and looted the properties of the minority community and then set their houses on fire. The attack, which began at around 2 pm, continued till late in the evening (around 8:30 pm).

Shops and goods belonging to Ahmadiyyas were also destroyed. Two journalists, Kamruzzaman Tutul (SA TV’s Panchagarh Correspondent) and Shamsuddin Chowdhury Kalam (Daily Karatoa) were also injured during the attack.

Islamists also burnt tires, blocked the Korotoa Bridge by setting up bamboo sticks, and disrupted the traffic. “Many Ahmadiyya families have fled the area,” informed local journalist Abdul Rahim.

This is Zahid Hasan, the latest Ahmadi Muslim martyred for his faith.



A Sunni extremist mob attacked an Ahmadi congregation in Bangladesh. Zahid Hasan lost his life, 50 other Ahmadis injured, numerous homes & shops set ablaze.



إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/A2IwLZUPMB — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) March 3, 2023

Police officer Abdul Latif Mia informed that the Fire Service and Civil Defence helped douse the fire. Over 30 people including policemen were injured during the violence. Two people, namely, Zahid Hasan and Ariful Haque, died during the incident.

As such, a large contingent of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAF) were deployed in the area to bring the law and order situation under control.

Following the incident, the Panchagarh district administration directed the Ahmadiyya community to postpone their religious gathering. The development was confirmed by Mahmud Ahmed Sumon, ‘Jalsa Salana’ organiser.

Islamists clash with cops in Panchagarh, image via BDNews24

While speaking about the matter, Ahmad Tabsir Chowdhury said, “About 100 houses in the village were torched and vandalised by religious bigots.” He accused the Panchagarh district administration of negligence and not doing enough to protect the Ahmadiyya community.

Tabsir is the media cell coordinator (Panchagarh) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Bangladesh. He informed that three houses of Ahmadiyyas were set on fire while 6 others were vandalised on Thursday (March 2) as well.

While attacks on Ahmadiyyas are commonplace in Pakistan, the minority sect is now being regarded as ‘non-Muslims’ even in Bangladesh. Several Islamist groups in Bangladesh had even called for a ban on the activities/ religious programs of Ahmadiyyas.

As such, it comes as no surprise why Islamists were agitated after learning about the three-day Jalsa Salana of the minority sect. Despite tightened security, law enforcement could not protect the Ahmadiyyas from being attacked by the extremists.