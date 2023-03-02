On Thursday, March 2, the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni met her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Delhi’s Hyderabad House as the two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues ranging from bilateral trade to terrorism. The Italian PM praised PM Modi and referred to him as the “most loved” among all world leaders. The efforts of PM Modi to quell the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine were also commended by PM Meloni.

PM Modi is the ‘most loved’ global leader: The Italian Prime Minister

In her statement at a joint press conference with PM Modi, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remarked, “Of all the world’s leaders, Prime Minister Modi is the most loved. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that.”

#WATCH | …(PM Modi) is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni pic.twitter.com/DF2ohzicqu — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

As G-20 President, India can play a central role in ending hostilities in Ukraine: PM Meloni

Italy, according to PM Meloni, hopes that India would play a ‘central role’ in assisting and negotiating the process for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine during India’s G-20 presidency.

According to PM Modi, he and the prime minister of Italy expressed their concerns about the detrimental consequences the unrest in Ukraine has had on developing nations. PM Modi said that the food, fertilizer, and fuel crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine has had an impact on all nations.

Nuova Delhi, dichiarazioni congiunte alla stampa con il Primo Ministro dell’India, @narendramodi. Seguiteci in diretta. https://t.co/QDTax0HOHN — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) March 2, 2023

PM Modi praises his Italian counterpart

PM Modi greeted PM Meloni upon her arrival in India for the first time, “She was elected as Italy’s first female and youngest prime minister in last year’s elections because of the votes of the Italian people. I congratulate her on this historic accomplishment on behalf of all Indians,” PM Modi remarked.

It is pertinent to note that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023. This year marks the diamond jubilee or 75th year of India-Italy bilateral ties. The Raisina Dialogue is a conference held annually in the national capital.

“Our “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaigns are opening up great investment opportunities in India. We have decided to designate the Indo-Italy partnership as a Strategic Partnership on this occasion. India will further strengthen its ties with Italy in the areas of space, semiconductors, IT, telecom, hydrogen, and renewable energy. We applaud the announcement of a Startup Bridge between India and Italy today,” PM Modi said.

My remarks at the press meet with PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy. https://t.co/HdylKLH4ay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

Defense cooperation between India and Italy

PM Modi highlighted defense as one of the sectors where India and Italy could initiate a “new chapter”. The opportunities for “co-production” and “co-development” in the defense manufacturing industry could be beneficial for both nations as per the Indian PM.

The two leaders also decided to hold joint training sessions and exercises between the armed forces of both countries to further strengthen the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and separatism.