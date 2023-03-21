In a recent development, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by the police for posting a derogatory tweet about Lord Rama and Hindutva on the microblogging site Twitter.

Chetan Kumar posted the tweet on his official Twitter handle on Sunday morning. In the tweet, he made objectionable remarks about Lord Rama, Veer Savarkar and Hindutva. The tweet had gone viral within minutes, and many people had expressed their outrage and anger against the actor.

This is the tweet which led to his arrest. Notably, it has become a trend among celebrities to defame Hinduism and everything that the Hindus revere.

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested by Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru after his tweet stating Hindutva is ‘built on lies’ went viral online.



Yesterday, Chetan tweeted that Hindutva is built on lies. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram PS based on the tweet. The… https://t.co/rSkyw4gQvy — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

The arrest of Chetan Kumar has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many people expressing their opinion that the actor should be held accountable for his actions and that he should be punished for his derogatory remarks.

Chetan Kumar is not new to controversies, earlier he was arrested for his inappropriate remarks about the Judiciary.

MN Anucheth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Division, while talking to the media about Chetan Kumar’s arrest for objectionable tweets against the High Court had said, “Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its-own FIR was registered on Tuesday under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. Based on the tweet, the FIR was registered at Sheshadripuram Police Station.”

His tweet against Lord Rama and his subsequent arrest has once again highlighted the need for responsible behaviour on social media. Often Hindu symbols are taken for granted and derogatory comments are made about Hindu symbols of reverence.

The police have urged the public to refrain from posting offensive and derogatory content on social media and warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the law.