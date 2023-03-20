Monday, March 20, 2023
Kerala HC cancels result of Devikulam assembly constituency as CPM MLA A Raja contested from a reserved SC seat despite being Christian

Devikulam happens to be a seat reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste community. 

ANI
The Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled the result of the assembly election held at Devikulam constituency in Idukki district, noting that the MLA does not qualify to contest from the constituency.

The court’s ruling came on a plea submitted by the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate of the constituency, D Kumar, demanding the cancellation of the election result of Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA A Raja. 

Kumar had alleged that Raja belongs to the Christian community and does not qualify to contest for a seat reserved for the Schedule Caste.

The elections on the constituency of Devikulam were held in 2021, and CPM leader A Raja won by a margin of over 7000 votes.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

