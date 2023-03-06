On Saturday (March 4), Kiren Rijiju lashed out at vested interests that are exposing the Indian Judiciary to public scrutiny by forcing them to take up cases, which fall under the domain of the Executive. He made the remarks at Central Govt Law Officers Conference in Bhubaneswar city of Odisha.

“Some people want to play some kind of role and want to force the Judiciary to play the role of Opposition parties. Indian Judiciary will never accept this situation…Indian Judiciary will itself resist this forceful attempt to make Indian Judiciary play the role of the Opposition party,” the Union Law Minister said

“The independence of judiciary cannot be questioned by anybody. And we need to take this as a governing principle in our country. We are very firm (on this),” he further emphasised.

These gang get active support from Anti-India foreign entities to launch frontal attack against India. Systematically they will assault the credibility of the Indian democracy, Indian Govt, Judiciary & all Critical Organs like Defence, Election Commision, Investigating Agencies — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2023

Kiren Rijiju further stated that India is the mother of all democracies and that the government has never questioned the decision of the Judiciary. He, however, conceded that there have been differences of opinion over the appointment of judges, a provision provided within the Indian constitution.

While hitting out at vested interests, the Union Law Minister tweeted, “These gangs get active support from Anti-India foreign entities to launch a frontal attack against India.”

He further added, “Systematically they will assault the credibility of the Indian democracy, Indian Govt, Judiciary & all Critical Organs like Defence, Election Commission, Investigating Agencies.”

It was a pleasure addressing the Bar and Bench including Hon. Judges of Supreme Court, High Courts, & The District Courts and learned Solicitor General of India, Additional Solicitor Generals, Dy SGs and Central Govt Counsels at Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/d1K2dpqg8q — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2023

“The members of Tukde-Tukde Gang should better understand that India has embarked upon a journey of great rejuvenation under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We the people of INDIA will give them a befitting reply,” Kiren Rijiju further tweeted.

During his address, he lamented how the Indian Judiciary is routinely criticised on social media, often using abusive language. “It is not a good sign when Judiciary comes under any sort of attack.”

“If the people that I had referred to earlier force the Judiciary to take certain matters that are administrative in nature (or fall under Executive work), then, they are exposing the Judiciary to public scrutiny,” the Union Law Minister added.

New system to appoint judges is needed: Kiren Rijiju

In December last year, Kiren Rijiju Kiren informed Rajya Sabha that the nation needed a new system to appoint judges. The law minister also commented on long vacations of the courts, saying that it hampered the delivery of swift justice.

Kiren Rijiju said, “There is a feeling among people of India that the long vacation which the courts obtain is not very convenient for justice-seekers and it is my obligation and duty to convey the message or sense of this House to the judiciary.”