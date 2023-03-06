Monday, March 6, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Some people want the judiciary to play opposition's role': Kiren Rijiju slams 'Tukde Tukde...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Some people want the judiciary to play opposition’s role’: Kiren Rijiju slams ‘Tukde Tukde gang’

"Some people want to play some kind of role and want to force the Judiciary to play the role of Opposition parties. Indian Judiciary will never accept this situation...Indian Judiciary will itself resist this forceful attempt to make Indian Judiciary play the role of the Opposition party," the Union Law Minister said.

OpIndia Staff
Some people want Judiciary to play Opposition's role: Kiren Rijiju slams 'Tukde Tukde gang'
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, image via Mid-Day
4

On Saturday (March 4), Kiren Rijiju lashed out at vested interests that are exposing the Indian Judiciary to public scrutiny by forcing them to take up cases, which fall under the domain of the Executive. He made the remarks at Central Govt Law Officers Conference in Bhubaneswar city of Odisha.

“Some people want to play some kind of role and want to force the Judiciary to play the role of Opposition parties. Indian Judiciary will never accept this situation…Indian Judiciary will itself resist this forceful attempt to make Indian Judiciary play the role of the Opposition party,” the Union Law Minister said

“The independence of judiciary cannot be questioned by anybody. And we need to take this as a governing principle in our country. We are very firm (on this),” he further emphasised.

Kiren Rijiju further stated that India is the mother of all democracies and that the government has never questioned the decision of the Judiciary. He, however, conceded that there have been differences of opinion over the appointment of judges, a provision provided within the Indian constitution.

While hitting out at vested interests, the Union Law Minister tweeted, “These gangs get active support from Anti-India foreign entities to launch a frontal attack against India.”

He further added, “Systematically they will assault the credibility of the Indian democracy, Indian Govt, Judiciary & all Critical Organs like Defence, Election Commission, Investigating Agencies.”

“The members of Tukde-Tukde Gang should better understand that India has embarked upon a journey of great rejuvenation under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We the people of INDIA will give them a befitting reply,” Kiren Rijiju further tweeted.

During his address, he lamented how the Indian Judiciary is routinely criticised on social media, often using abusive language. “It is not a good sign when Judiciary comes under any sort of attack.”

“If the people that I had referred to earlier force the Judiciary to take certain matters that are administrative in nature (or fall under Executive work), then, they are exposing the Judiciary to public scrutiny,” the Union Law Minister added.

New system to appoint judges is needed: Kiren Rijiju 

In December last year, Kiren Rijiju Kiren informed Rajya Sabha that the nation needed a new system to appoint judges. The law minister also commented on long vacations of the courts, saying that it hampered the delivery of swift justice.

Kiren Rijiju said, “There is a feeling among people of India that the long vacation which the courts obtain is not very convenient for justice-seekers and it is my obligation and duty to convey the message or sense of this House to the judiciary.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKiren Rijiju Judiciary opposition role
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com