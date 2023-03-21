Rajasthan Police claims interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Punjab’s Bathinda jail, did not take place in their state

Rajasthan police on Tuesday said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been arrested in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country, didn’t give any interview to any channel when he was in the state.

“Lawrence Bishnoi was wanted in a case at Jawahar Circle Police station, in which he was brought to Jaipur on a production warrant. Lawrence stayed in Rajasthan for a total of 20 days. He was in Jawahar Circle Police station for 15 days and in jail for 5 days, but I would like to make it very clear that Lawrence Bishoni’s interview, telecast on a news channel, didn’t happen while he was in Rajasthan,” Jaipur Commissioner of Police Anand Srivastava told ANI. Recently two interviews of Bishnoi, purportedly recorded over a Video call, were aired by a private TV channel.

The interviews featuring Bishnoi, who is presently being held in the high-security Bathinda jail, sparked controversy regarding the use of mobile phones by inmates inside the jail.

“Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview which aired on 14 March showed his hair and beard are longer than when he was in Rajasthan. When he was here, the day-to-day photography and videography are present in the CCTV cameras which is very different,” he added.

Ahead of the first death anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala, an interview by the prime accused in his murder, Lawrence Bishnoi, purportedly from inside jail raised questions.

Moosewala was killed in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa on 29 May last year. Police suspect gangster Lawrence Bishnoi masterminded the murder, along with his close aide Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster.

