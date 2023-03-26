Muslim students offer namaz in Sanskriti University in Mathura, video viral

A video of the incident wherein six Muslim students performed the namaz at Sanskriti University in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage. Hindu organizations have since voiced their objection. The Hindu Mahasabha has warned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in the university if action is not taken against people who offered namaz on the varsity premises.

The students reciting the namaz at the esteemed Sanskriti University campus in Mathura are Kashmiri Muslims. According to reports, a university student recorded the video and made it viral on social media.

श्री कृष्ण नगरी मथुरा में संस्कृति विश्वविद्यालय में जम्मू कश्मीर से आए 82 छात्रों के द्वारा लगातार इस विद्यालय के अंदर नमाज पढ़ी जाती है जिसको लेकर हिंदू संगठनों ने कड़ा एतराज जताया है उनका कहना है अगर नमाज की जा रही है तो हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ हिंदू छात्र करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/9dGYsqwOzy — Gaurav Mishra गौरव मिश्रा 🇮🇳 (@gauravstvnews) March 25, 2023

The “All India Hindu Mahasabha” protested vehemently at the Collectorate over the namaz being offered at the University. A memorandum has also been sent to the Collector along with this. According to Chhaya Gautam, district president of the Hindu Mahasabha, Namaz has long been offered at the university. Although they already had information about the situation, Chhaya continued, there was no proof. Now that the video has emerged, there is evidence of this. The All India Hindu Mahasabha leader also warned of a massive protest if action is not taken against the accused students.

Memorandum submitted by All India Hindu Mahasabha (Image via Bhaskar)

82 Muslim students who are enrolled in the university, according to Chhaya Gautam, have received government scholarships. Most of these students are residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Namaz is being performed consistently at the university for the last 6 days. Gautam also asserted that he had a video of the incident.

The offering of Namaz in a university, however, has been deemed a serious issue by Dinesh Sharma, the national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, according to him, will not accept this way of offering Namaz in the temple of education. Hanuman Chalisa will be recited in the university by the Hindu Mahasabha if action is not taken in this matter promptly. Despite the ongoing protest and action, the people of the particular community are not desisting from their actions. The Hindu Mahasabha office bearers will also be performing the ‘Shuddhi’ (purification) of the campus with Gangajal.

The university’s PRO, Kishan Chaturvedi, has described the matter as old. Chaturvedi claimed that the namaz was offered 25–30 days ago. After the matter came to their notice, the Muslim students were counseled. Students perform religious activities in their hostel rooms only. The issue is being exaggerated for no apparent reason.