On Thursday, Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, alleged that she was offered Rs 30 crores in exchange for keeping Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s name out of the case. During a Facebook live, Swapna Suresh also asserted she was threatened by the CM to leave the country. She also alleged receiving death threats from CPM secretary Govindan Master.

“I got an anonymous phone call from a person called Vijay Pillai. He came for a settlement talk. He asked me to leave Bengaluru. CPM party secretary Govindan Master had told him to threaten me and leave the place. They asked me to stop speaking about Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter and businessman Yussaf Ali. They offered me Rs 30 crores,” said Swapna.

“They want me to go to Haryana or Jaipur. They said all assistance would be given, including a flat. They will arrange for her to leave the country once the fake passports are ready,” Swapna Suresh further said.

“Vijay Pillai threatened me and asked me to leave the country. I have no personal agenda with CM Pinarayi Vijayan or his family nor want to destruct his political career. I was clearly told that CPM secretary Govindan Master will finish my life. This person told me that he will give me 2 days to take a decision. I have sent details of his phone number and email address to my advocate. He (Vijay Pillai) clearly told me that Govindan Master will finish my life. I will give the full details such as photographs of the person to the media. I am not going to run away from Bengaluru. Please pray for my life,” Suresh added.

Further threatening to expose the ‘entire business empire’ of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Suresh stated, “I want to tell the CM on his face I am going to fight till the end. I have people who trust me. If I am alive I will expose your entire business empire and don’t ever think or dare to threaten me. I’ll expose to the world your real face.”

Swapna Suresh names CM Pinarayi Vijayan and three other ministers in the Gold smuggling case

Earlier in several occasions, Swapna Suresh has made serious allegations against CM Pinaryi Vijayan, his family and three ministers of his cabinet pertaining to the Gold smuggling case.

Last year, while speaking to reporters after her deposition before the court, Swapna alleged that a bag containing money was sent to CM Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016. Swapna Suresh added that the money was detected after the luggage was scanned as part of the consulate’s protocol. She, however, refrained from disclosing which country’s currency was there in the bag.

She further said that on M Sivsankar’s orders, biryani vessels containing heavy metals were transported from the consulate general’s house to the Cliff House, the CM’s official residence. “These vessels had heavy objects other than biryani. I can’t reveal everything right now. I will make further revelations when the time is right,” she added.

Last year, ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had been pushed into a tight spot after Swapna Suresh had revealed to the Customs Department that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was very much involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases.

