Pakistanis attack their PM for being busy watching cricket while the country spirals into political chaos and economic crisis

Even when Pakistan is faced with a mounting economic crisis with no visible signs of relief, Pakistan’s Prime Minister prioritizes watching cricket match over fixing the country’s economy in shambles. On Saturday, March 18, PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his 44 runs off 15 balls knock against Multan Sultans at the Pakistan Super League (PSL)- the cheaper version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Praising the Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistani Prime Minister tweeted, “Another Afridi with such power hitting…”

Another Afridi with such power hitting … 👏 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 18, 2023

A Twitter user named FAIQ tweeted, “Ain’t no way this nigga watching PSL Final while there a literal civil war going on in the country.”

Ain’t no way this nigga watching PSL Final while there literal civil war going on in the country 😭😂. https://t.co/oEXQFYc1Th — FAIQ (@UrrehmanFaiq) March 18, 2023

Several Pakistani Twitter users advised the Pakistani PM to focus on the country instead of watching cricket.

One ‘Ajeeb’ replied to Sharif’s tweet calling him ‘Talka Insaan’ (bald man) and urged him to focus on Pakistan. “Abey mulk pe dhyan de takla insaan,” Ajeed tweeted.

abey mulk pe dhyan de takla insaan. — ajeeb. (@hokyarahahaii) March 18, 2023

mulk par dehan do yeh kam hum dekh lengy — Aimen. | LQ 🏆 (@AimenTweets8) March 18, 2023

Another user advised Sharif to focus on the country’s economy.

aap mulk ki economy pe dehaan dain — A⁷ (taylor’s ver) (@notsxcuc) March 18, 2023

One Umar Ishtiaq tweeted, “Apny logun per zulam kar k yeh baighairat match dekh rha ha (After inflicting atrocities on his people this Shameless is watching match).

Apny logun per zulam kar k yeh baighairat match dekh rha ha — Umar Ishtiaq (@Umar_Ishtiaq123) March 18, 2023

Hamid Khan wrote, “begherat tu match dhaik mulk jal raha (the country is burning and this shameless is watching match).”

begherat tu match dhaik mulk jal raha hy — hamid khan (@hamidkn7) March 18, 2023

Pakistani entertainer Sehar Shinwari known for her anti-India rants and attention-seeking gimmicks also criticized PM Sharif and wrote, “Country is on the verge of default, IMF is asking to end our nuclear program, the worst ever political and human rights situation in the country and you are busy watching PSL. Shame on you.”

Country is on the verge of default, IMF is asking to end our nuclear program, worst ever political and human rights situation in the country and you are busy watching PSL. Shame on you 👎 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) March 18, 2023

One Husain Afzal taunted PM Sharif for his ‘great services’ in the last 11 months. “Mr. Prime is busy watching cricket, as Pakistan recorded the highest inflation rate, no IMF deal as yet… Thank you very much Mr. Shehbaz Sharif for your great services in the last 11 months for the homeland,” Afzal replied.

Mr Prime is busy watching cricket, as Pakistan recorded highest inflation rate, no IMF deal as yet… Thank you very much Mr Shehbaz Sharif for your great services in last 11 months for the homeland #PSL8 #HBLPSL8 #LQvsMS #SabSitarayHumaray — Hussain Afzal (حسین افضل) (@Hussainafzal_) March 18, 2023

Pakistan-IMF meeting over bail-out fails

Pakistan has been hit by its worst-ever economic crisis with skyrocketing inflation, supply chain disruptions, and depleting foreign reserves alongside a political crisis.

The talks for a much-needed bailout package between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan failed in February this year, posing a serious question about the country’s ability to repay international loans. Pakistan is in talks with the IMF on a $1.1 billion funding round, which is part of a $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019. While an IMF team was in Pakistan to discuss the deal, the talks collapsed as they failed to reach a staff-level agreement within the stipulated time. Following this, Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition decided to significantly increase tax rates to meet with IMF’s conditions.