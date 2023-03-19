Sunday, March 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistanis attack their PM for being busy watching cricket while the country spirals into...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Pakistanis attack their PM for being busy watching cricket while the country spirals into political chaos and economic crisis

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hailed Shaheen Afridi for his play in the PSL match amid the political and economic turmoil.

OpIndia Staff
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
11

Even when Pakistan is faced with a mounting economic crisis with no visible signs of relief, Pakistan’s Prime Minister prioritizes watching cricket match over fixing the country’s economy in shambles. On Saturday, March 18, PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his 44 runs off 15 balls knock against Multan Sultans at the Pakistan Super League (PSL)- the cheaper version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Praising the Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistani Prime Minister tweeted, “Another Afridi with such power hitting…”

A Twitter user named FAIQ tweeted, “Ain’t no way this nigga watching PSL Final while there a literal civil war going on in the country.”

Several Pakistani Twitter users advised the Pakistani PM to focus on the country instead of watching cricket.

One ‘Ajeeb’ replied to Sharif’s tweet calling him ‘Talka Insaan’ (bald man) and urged him to focus on Pakistan. “Abey mulk pe dhyan de takla insaan,” Ajeed tweeted.

Another user advised Sharif to focus on the country’s economy.

One Umar Ishtiaq tweeted, “Apny logun per zulam kar k yeh baighairat match dekh rha ha (After inflicting atrocities on his people this Shameless is watching match).

Hamid Khan wrote, “begherat tu match dhaik mulk jal raha (the country is burning and this shameless is watching match).”

Pakistani entertainer Sehar Shinwari known for her anti-India rants and attention-seeking gimmicks also criticized PM Sharif and wrote, “Country is on the verge of default, IMF is asking to end our nuclear program, the worst ever political and human rights situation in the country and you are busy watching PSL. Shame on you.”

One Husain Afzal taunted PM Sharif for his ‘great services’ in the last 11 months. “Mr. Prime is busy watching cricket, as Pakistan recorded the highest inflation rate, no IMF deal as yet… Thank you very much Mr. Shehbaz Sharif for your great services in the last 11 months for the homeland,” Afzal replied.

Pakistan-IMF meeting over bail-out fails

Pakistan has been hit by its worst-ever economic crisis with skyrocketing inflation, supply chain disruptions, and depleting foreign reserves alongside a political crisis.

The talks for a much-needed bailout package between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan failed in February this year, posing a serious question about the country’s ability to repay international loans. Pakistan is in talks with the IMF on a $1.1 billion funding round, which is part of a $6.5 billion bailout package signed in 2019. While an IMF team was in Pakistan to discuss the deal, the talks collapsed as they failed to reach a staff-level agreement within the stipulated time. Following this, Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition decided to significantly increase tax rates to meet with IMF’s conditions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshehbaz sharif, pakistan pm shehbaz sharif
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,742FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com