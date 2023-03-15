Wednesday, March 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistani national residing illegally in Pune arrested
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistani national residing illegally in Pune arrested

Ansari who currently worked at a company in Pune had forged documents and managed to get an Indian passport issued which he used to travel to Dubai as well. 

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Inshorts, The Indian Express
1

A 22-year-old Pakistani national with an Indian mother was arrested by Pune Police for using forged documents to stay in the city illegally. The Pakistani national was staying in India since 2015 after his maternal relatives brought him to Pune post the separation of his Pakistani father and Indian mother.

On Wednesday, March 15, an official said that Mohammad Amaan Ansari, whose father is a citizen of Pakistan, was arrested by the Khadak police on charges of cheating and forgery under the Passports Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

This comes after an FIR was lodged by Police constable Kedar Jadhav of the Pakistani Residents Verification Cell, Special Branch of Pune City Police.

According to the FIR, Pune City Police’s Foreigner Registration Office (FRO) monitors the criminal actions of foreign nationals in Pune. On March 8, 2023, a group of FRO investigators led by assistant police inspector Pankaj Pawar discovered that the accused Ansari was a Pakistani national who had been living illegally in the Bhavani Peth area of Pune since 2015.

According to the police, Ansari was born in Pakistan. His mother was an Indian living in Pune, and his father is a Pakistani citizen. She got married and shifted to Pakistan. Ansari is one of three children she is known to have had. Afterward, she and her husband divorced, and she moved to Dubai.

Reportedly, Ansari who currently worked at a company in Pune had forged documents and managed to get an Indian passport issued which he used to travel to Dubai as well. 

Speaking about the case, Sandip Singh, DCP (Zone I) said “Ansari was born in Karachi. His father is Pakistani and his mother is Indian. In 2015, the mother-son duo relocated to India and began living in Pune with their relatives after leaving Karachi, where he attended school. Before that, they had lived in Dubai. He possessed a valid visa at the time.” DCP Singh added that Ansari went to a school and later a junior college in Pune but his visa expired in the meantime.

DCP Singh added that Amaan Ansari should have followed the correct procedure or submitted an application for a visa renewal. Instead, he fraudulently obtained an Aadhaar card and then used that to apply for an Indian passport.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistani national in pune
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,532FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com