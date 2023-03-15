Pakistani national residing illegally in Pune arrested

A 22-year-old Pakistani national with an Indian mother was arrested by Pune Police for using forged documents to stay in the city illegally. The Pakistani national was staying in India since 2015 after his maternal relatives brought him to Pune post the separation of his Pakistani father and Indian mother.

On Wednesday, March 15, an official said that Mohammad Amaan Ansari, whose father is a citizen of Pakistan, was arrested by the Khadak police on charges of cheating and forgery under the Passports Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This comes after an FIR was lodged by Police constable Kedar Jadhav of the Pakistani Residents Verification Cell, Special Branch of Pune City Police.

According to the FIR, Pune City Police’s Foreigner Registration Office (FRO) monitors the criminal actions of foreign nationals in Pune. On March 8, 2023, a group of FRO investigators led by assistant police inspector Pankaj Pawar discovered that the accused Ansari was a Pakistani national who had been living illegally in the Bhavani Peth area of Pune since 2015.

According to the police, Ansari was born in Pakistan. His mother was an Indian living in Pune, and his father is a Pakistani citizen. She got married and shifted to Pakistan. Ansari is one of three children she is known to have had. Afterward, she and her husband divorced, and she moved to Dubai.

Reportedly, Ansari who currently worked at a company in Pune had forged documents and managed to get an Indian passport issued which he used to travel to Dubai as well.

Speaking about the case, Sandip Singh, DCP (Zone I) said “Ansari was born in Karachi. His father is Pakistani and his mother is Indian. In 2015, the mother-son duo relocated to India and began living in Pune with their relatives after leaving Karachi, where he attended school. Before that, they had lived in Dubai. He possessed a valid visa at the time.” DCP Singh added that Ansari went to a school and later a junior college in Pune but his visa expired in the meantime.

DCP Singh added that Amaan Ansari should have followed the correct procedure or submitted an application for a visa renewal. Instead, he fraudulently obtained an Aadhaar card and then used that to apply for an Indian passport.