Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has already been disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in a Surat court over his defamatory comments about Modi surname, is set to face more legal troubles. The former Lok Sabha MP has been asked by a Patna court to appear before it in person on April 12.

The petition in Patna was filed by former deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, before the Special Judge of MP MLA Court over Rahul Gandhi’s objectionable remarks on ‘Modi surname’. The Congress leader was granted bail in this defamation case on July 6, 2019.

Sharing the information, Sushil Modi’s lawyer, SD Sanjay, said, “The Court had taken cognisance of the matter & issued summon to Rahul Gandhi. He had come to Patna & was granted bail…Next hearing is on 12th April. His lawyer has been directed to make the accused appear before the court in person.”

Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi surname' remark | The then Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had filed a defamation case before Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court. The Court had taken cognisance of the matter & issued summon to Rahul Gandhi. He had come to Patna & was granted bail…Next… pic.twitter.com/clqqBxkkDb — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Earlier last week, following the Surat court verdict sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison, Sushil Modi had tweeted, “He (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail. Like Surat court, there is every possibility of him getting punished in Patna court as well.”

Rahul Gandhi sentenced to 2 years in prison

On Thursday, March 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the Surat District Court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The case against Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for his “Modi surname” remarks. The Congress leader was then given bail by the judge later, and the ruling was postponed for 30 days so that the Congress leader could file an appeal with a higher court.

The defamation suit was filed by Purnesh Modi after Gandhi made derogatory remarks against ‘Modi surname’ at a Lok Sabha election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar on April 13, 2019. “Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” the leader had said during the rally.

Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code and had stated that the Congress leader had defamed every person who carried the surname ‘Modi’.

The Wayanad MP disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in the criminal defamation case. He was disqualified under section 8(3) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, which states that any MP or MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

Apart from the current disqualification, Rahul Gandhi will also not be able to contest the next general election, and also perhaps the 2029 elections, if the conviction is not overturned by a higher court. According to the law, the disqualification will continue for six years after release from jail.