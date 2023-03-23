The action against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his pro-Khalistan organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’ has triggered many Khalistan supporters, particularly outside India. They have now resorted to issuing threats to Indians, including leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

In one such episode, an Amritpal Singh supporter threatened Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over a phone call and WhatsApp messages. In the series of WhatsApp messages, the caller threatened to come to India and “find” Tajinder Bagga and then used abusive slurs to make his threat.

According to the information posted by the politician, the name of the Khalistani proponent is allegedly Pranvatt Singh Ghotra. As per his claims, he is the proprietor of ‘Ghotra Trucking’ in Canada and hails from Bishanpur Village of Kapurthala district, in Punjab. He also said that he will be visiting India next week.

Thoda sa provoke kia, dumbo ne sab ugal dia. @PunjabPoliceInd He is Khalistani supporter of Amritpal and coming to India next week. He is owner of Ghotra Trucking,Canada and belongs form Bishanpur Village Punjab. https://t.co/TvSbux7r3O pic.twitter.com/1UXiKuXvrL — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 22, 2023

The caller can be heard using abusive language against Tajinder Bagga and accusing him of uttering nonsense while wearing ‘pagh’ (Sikh turban). He also dragged the latter’s parents into his rants.

He boasted about his affluence during the call and claimed that he owns a trucking company called ‘Ghotra Trucking’ there. He also revealed that he is from Bishanpur, Punjab, during the conversation.

The BJP Delhi spokesperson also shared a series of WhatsApp screenshots where the Canadian businessman can be seen using the same offensive words against the former.

He is coming next week. Swagat karo paaji da pic.twitter.com/0vrPnrHu2Y — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 22, 2023

He accused Tajinder Bagga for ‘not standing against injustices on his own kind’ and told him to ‘take off his turban.’ He questioned the latter’s commitment to the Sikh faith and asked him to ‘renounce Sikhism.’

The caller went further and threatened Bagga as he said, “Don’t make me come to India and find your dumbass. I am coming next week.”

Referring to Tajinder Bagga in a disparaging manner, the caller called him the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s lapdog. He bragged about his foul language and called the Sikh Baniya community ‘real scum.’ He reiterated that he will find the latter and taunted him over his security.

The caller gloated about his educational degrees while making fun of Tajinder Bagga’s educational background. He added even more coarse language to the discourse and flaunted that he could ‘do this all day,’ asking the latter ‘where he would hide?’

He continuously used crude language against Tajinder Bagga, his caste, and his family.

The End pic.twitter.com/5clIPJo6aS — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 22, 2023

He declared his pride in his anti-India position and blamed ‘people like Tajinder Bagga’ for making him a Khalistani.

Tajinder Bagga also released a list of phone numbers of people from whom he received threats from pro-Khalistan supporters living abroad.

In the aftermath of the crackdown on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan supporters have already attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco and the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Similar attacks on Indian High Commissions, particularly in Australia are a regular occurrence.