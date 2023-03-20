On Sunday, March 19 (Local Time), Khalistan supporters launched an attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco in the United States. This attack on the Indian consulate comes shortly after an attack on the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistan supporters.

A video of the attack has now gone viral on social media in which Khalistani elements can be seen damaging the property at the consulate while waving their Khalistan flags.

In this video you can see how Khalistani elements attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from consulate property. #india #indiansinusa #bharat pic.twitter.com/LT1fz8GoPA — PunFact (@pun_fact) March 20, 2023

The Khalistanis broke through makeshift security barriers installed by the local authorities, installed two Khalistani flags inside the consulate, and caused significant damage to the building. Two consulate personnel later removed the flags. San Francisco police have not commented on the incident.

In the video, one can also see the Khalistani flags being used to break the doors and windows of the consulate. The attackers also painted #FreeAmritpal graffiti on the walls of the building as well.

Indian High Commission building attacked in London by Khalistanis

Earlier, pro-Khalistani elements barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises.

In a video that came to light, a mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolour from the man. Some of the Khalistanis were also spotted holding a poster of ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh.

India has now sought an explanation from the top UK diplomat in the country over the lack of security outside the Indian High Commission in London.

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh in Punjab

The latest round of attacks against Indian commissions abroad has started after action was taken against pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

While Amritpal Singh managed to escape, over 100 associates of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief were arrested by Punjab Police. At the same time, Amritpal was declared a ‘fugitive‘ by the police, and the search is on to nab him as soon as possible.