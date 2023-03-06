On Saturday (March 4), a ‘journalist’ named Suresh Kumar Gupta chided Rahul Gandhi over his anti-India rant at the University of Cambridge. The incident took place during an interactive session, organised by the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA), with the Congress scion in London.

A long-standing member of the IJA and a supporter of the Nehru dynasty, Suresh Kumar Gupta narrated, “Mrs Gandhi, your grandmother, was like an elder sister to me. She helped me a great deal and she was a wonderful woman…She came here in a press conference in London after being imprisoned by Morarji Desai.”

“A journalist asked her – What is your experience of prison in India. And she said I don’t want to talk anything bad about India in this conference. Now, you are being constantly attacked in the Indian media for your Cambridge lecture,” he further added.

“I hope you will take some lesson from what Mrs Indira Gandhi said because I am your well-wisher and I like to see you become the Prime Minister of India,” Gupta lamented at the lack of political acumen in Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress scion was completely taken aback but the interviewer Danish Khan (President of the Indian Journalist’s Association) immediately interjected and came to his rescue. This gave sufficient time to Rahul Gandhi to come up with a response.

Rahul Gandhi hints at foreign intervention to save Indian democracy

At about 28 minutes into the session, Rahul Gandhi cried foul over the lack of foreign intervention to safeguard democracy in India.

He remarked, “How would you react if something 3.5 times Europe suddenly went non-democratic? That’s happened already…But there is no reaction…If we are talking about Europe, that’s the thing that shocks me. There is no reaction…”

“There are of course reasons for not reacting, such as trade and money. But Indian democracy is a public good…The surprising thing is that the so-called defenders of democracy such as the United States and European countries seem to be oblivious that a huge chunk of the democratic model has come under,” he added.

“It is a real problem… The Opposition is fighting that battle and it is not just an Indian battle… It is the battle for a huge part of the democratic peak on this planet,” Rahul Gandhi emphasised.

Anti-India propaganda at Cambridge talk

While delivering a lecture to the MBA students of Cambridge University, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi spoke on topics like the Hathras case, the Pulwama attack and the Pegasus row to peddle his anti-India propaganda.

He launched one of his usual attacks on the Modi government and said that it was undermining the democracy of India. While delivering a presentation at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi lied that the Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to monitor his phone.

Rahul Gandhi, who walks with dozen of commandoes, party leaders and supporters surrounding him, claimed that he walked very safely in Kashmir, even through the stretch in Pulwama where a “car bomb” killed 40 soldiers, and he saw two “militants” there.

He went ahead to claim that the militants saw him but could not harm him, because he was promoting the idea of non-violence and peace. Rahul Gandhi even compared the BJY to Gandhi’s Dandi March, drawing equivalence with the freedom struggle against the British, painting himself as carrying the legacy of Gandhi (they are not related), of fighting against tyranny.

While travelling in container trucks modified into ultra-luxury residences on wheels, equipped with all luxury amenities, and under VIP security, he went on to describe how the yatra was about facing difficulties and challenges.