On 22nd March 2023, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray held the annual program of his political party at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area of Mumbai. During his speech at this event, Raj Thackeray shared a video of an illegal dargah built in the sea at Mahim Bay in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray warned that he would erect a Ganpati temple next to it if this unauthorized construction is not demolished within a month.

Raj Thackeray asked Muslims in Maharashtra if they agree with the things he showed in the video. He said that these things happen when the government does not pay proper attention to things. He said, “I request chief minister Eknath Shinde, home minister Devendra Fadnavis, Iqbal Chahal – the commissioner of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Police chief Vivek Phansalkar that if you are not taking any action against this in a span of next one month, then we will build the biggest Ganpati temple just near to this illegal dargah.”

The video shared by Raj Thackeray shows how over the period of past few years, a place in the sea at the Mahim Bay area was encroached upon by Muslims. In this video, Muslims are seen making reclamation at the shown point in the sea. On the ‘island’ formed by reclamation land, Muslims are seen building one tomb. Subsequently, it is seen that a way to reach this tomb is also made in a similar manner and Muslim men and women approaching the illegal construction are also seen. The video is shot through drone cameras and Raj Thackeray also claimed in his speech that there was nothing at that place two and half years ago. He also said that he has satellite images of the place which prove the same.

Raj Thackeray said, “This is constructed illegally in the last two to two and half years in the sea opposite the Makhdum Baba dargah in Mahim. There was no such thing there as seen in the video. I even have satellite images of that. They raised it out of nothing. The Mahim police station is not far away from this place. No one pays attention. Municipal Corporation employees keep roaming around the city but nobody sees it. In broad daylight, they are building a second Haji Ali here.”

He added, “If action is not taken against this within a month, then we will build the biggest Ganpati temple just near it. Will see whatever happens. If you are giving such concessions to them, if you are ignoring them to this extent, then ignore our actions too. I won’t tolerate these things anymore. If I am voted to power even once in this state, I will make everyone abide by discipline. So much so that no one will dare ever again to see this soil with evil intentions.”

Examination of the area on Google Earth seems to confirm the claims made by the MNS chief. Historical images of the site show that while a small portion of the seabed is raised at that point which becomes visible during low tides, the ‘island’ has been expanded in recent times, and the Dargah has come up on it. However, as the sea level keeps changing due to tides, the Dargah goes under the water sometimes, and therefore it is not visible in all the recent satellite images.

Google Earth image from 10/2019

Google Earth image from 01/2020

Google Earth image from 12/2022

The ‘island’ is around 220 metres away from Hazrat Makhdum Shah Baba Dargah located at Mahim West.

Raj Thackeray said, “Anyone comes here and does anything right in front of you here and also out there in Maharashtra. But we don’t pay attention to it, we are busy in politics. You should display your power every now and then. In fact, you don’t need to display your power but you have to show it. Do the Muslims living in Maharashtra approve of such things? You erect such illegal constructions anywhere in broad daylight. Whose dargah it is? Whose tomb it is? A fish?”

Raj Thackeray showed two more videos during his speech. In one video he showed Javed Akhtar speaking in a program in Pakistan where he expressed his displeasure over masterminds involved in the 26/11 terror attacks of Mumbai roaming freely in Pakistan. In this video, Javed Akhtar also expressed his displeasure over Pakistan not inviting Lata Mangeshkar despite many Pakistani artists invited to India from time to time in the past. Raj Thackeray said that he expects Muslims in India and Maharashtra to be like Javed Akhtar and condemn Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activities loud and clear.

In another video, he showed how a playground in a residential society in the Sangli city of Maharashtra is being encroached on by Muslims and how they are attempting to build a mosque over there.