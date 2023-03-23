Days after reports emerged that Indian fugitive and radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik is likely to be deported from Oman, Naik arrived in the country on Wednesday, March 23

The contentious Islamist preacher said in a statement that he arrived in the Islamic country safely and was given a warm welcome.

د.ذاكر يسلم عليكم و يطمئنكم بأنه بخير و بعافية و يدعوكم جميعا لحضور محاضراته في مركز عمان للمعارض و جامعة السلطان قابوس.جزاكم الله خيرا pic.twitter.com/bvXhdki4Gx — حاتم آل عبدالسلام (@HatimIIC) March 22, 2023

Reportedly, Naik has arrived in Oman as a ‘state guest’. The controversial preacher will be delivering his first lecture on ‘Holy Quran is a Global Necessity’.

“Diplomatic efforts would be made to persuade Oman to detain Zakir Naik for further action within the existing legal framework,” a senior Indian security official had told FPJ. The efforts could be hindered by complications if, as claimed, he is Oman’s guest there.

According to the Times of Oman report, Zakir Naik has been invited to Oman by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA), a government department, for a lecture series.

According to a statement from the ministry, “The Ministry is organizing a lecture by the preacher Dr. Zakir Naik.” The event is being organized by the Department of Introducing Islam and Cultural Exchange in the Iftaa office.

The lecture, titled “The Holy Qur’an is a Global Necessity,” would take place on March 23, according to the statement. Another seminar has been set for March 25 by the government and Sultan Qaboos University.

Zakir Naik has been avoiding Indian authorities ever since his name started cropping up in terror-related cases. In 2016, terrorists involved in the Dhaka blast case admitted that they were influenced by the preacher’s speeches.

In 2019, Zakir was banned from giving speeches in Malaysia after he made racist comments against Hindus and Chinese Malaysians. He was interrogated for hours in connection to the same. Last year, OpIndia reported how he had earlier joined hands with those who instigated violence in Leicester in England’s Midlands area.

Zakir Naik is wanted in India in cases involving money laundering. The government of India had taken his channel, Peace TV, off the air for peddling hate propaganda. Zakir Naik has been living in exile in Malaysia since 2017.