Days after reports emerged that 30 US cities were conned into a ‘cultural partnership’ by the fictional country named ‘Kailasa’, the Press Secretary of Kailasa has said that it is a revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilisational nation.

In response to an email by Washington Post’s ‘Morning Mix’ staff writer María Luisa Paúl, who according to Kailasa spokespersons asked several questions about the ‘country’, the Press Secretary office of ‘The Holy See of Hindusim’ stated that the United States of Kailasa is a “borderless service-oriented nation” and “operates through multiple entities and NGOs, temples, and monasteries in multiple countries.”

The Washington Post staff writer had queried about Kailasa, its population, cultural practices, and if it has any official language or anthem.

“Can you please tell me a little bit more about Kailasa: When was it founded? Where is it located? What is its population? Is it 100% Hindu? What are its cultural practices? Does it have an official language or anthem?,” the journalist asked as per Kailasa press office.

In response to these questions, the Kailasa press office stated, “We are a revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilisational nation and operate through a group of NGOs, recognised by the United Nations, operating from multiple countries across the world. It was established much in the spirit of a country like the Sovereign Order of Malta, a borderless service-oriented nation,” the press statement read.

Notably, this was recorded on video and shared from Nithyananda’s verified Twitter account.

On the question of how Kailasa operates as a nation, if elections are held there or if it has embassies in other countries, and if it provides passports, birth certificates, official documentation, etc, or if it allows visitors to the so-called country, the Kailasa spokeswoman stated that Kailasa operates through multiple entities and NGO, temples, and monasteries.

“Like the Sovereign Order of Malta, Kailasa operates through multiple entities and NGOs, temples, and monasteries in multiple countries,” a spokesperson said.

On the recent controversy around the City of Newark and the United Nations, Kailasa spokesperson Vijayapriya Nithyananda said that these questions have already been answered.

‘Rape and cheating charges against Nithyananda are ‘absolutely false’, claims Kailasa press office

The allegations against the self-proclaimed godman, who is on the run after facing several rape and cheating charges in India, are “completely false,” according to a statement from the press office.

“All such allegations are entirely false. This has been attested to by numerous well-known human rights activists in independent reports and legal opinions. One of them is Mr. Geoffrey Robertson, a member of the renowned Queen’s Council from the UK, who says in this report about the persecution that it arises more generally from the media and state government officials demonising their leader and guru as a result of false sexual abuse allegations first leveled against him in 2010 and pursued in a manner that amounts to an abuse of process,” the Kailasa press statement reads.

The California (USA) Court found the Hindu Supreme Pontiff to be innocent on April 4, 2013. The false victim was fined nearly half a million dollars in fines when the court ruled in favor of SPH, the statement added.

The Press Secretary office of The Holy See of Hindusim Responds to María Luisa Paúl, Morning Mix staff writer of The Washington Post. Washington Post

Dear Maria Luisa Paul,

Please find below the answers to the questions that you had asked in your previous https://t.co/zPWSIaOVxl… https://t.co/cvqMcKi7Zb pic.twitter.com/318im0XCNu — KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) March 17, 2023

The City of Newark got scammed by Kailasa

Notably, the City of Newark in New Jersey recently admitted that it got scammed when it signed an agreement to become the sister city of Kailasa after it found out that there is no such nation in reality.

A delegation of this so-called country visited Newark earlier this year at the invitation of Mayor Ras Baraka for a cultural trade agreement. The deal was annulled by City Council a few days after the papers were signed.

The City Hall said in a statement, “Although this was a regrettable incident, the city of Newark remains committed to partnering with people from diverse cultures in order to enrich each other with connectivity, support, and mutual respect.”

City of Newark, New Jersey admits it got scammed into becoming “sister cities” with a fake nation. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/QD0nmin7V5 pic.twitter.com/7NiizmUP5M — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) March 9, 2023

Interestingly, according to the website of Kailasa, the fictional country has cultural partnerships with more than 30 US cities, including Richmond, Virginia, Dayton, Ohio, Buena Park, Florida, and others.

About ‘Kailasa’

‘Kailasa’ or ‘United States of Kailasa’ is a so-called independent Hindu nation established by Nithyananda, which is reportedly located off the coast of Ecuador. According to its website, it has its own passport, flag, and even a Bank named ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa.’ Nithyananda even announced flights to his nation in December 2020. It is even offering free e-citizenship to people.