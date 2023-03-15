In a bizarre development, the City of Newark in New Jersey has admitted that it got scammed when it signed an agreement to become the sister city of the Hindu nation Kailasa because now it has found out that the nation does not exist. It is notable that Indian fugitive rape-accused Swami Nithyananda claims that Kailasa is a Hindu country established by him.

A delegation of this so-called country visited Newark earlier this year on the invitation of Mayor Ras Baraka for a cultural trade agreement. The deal was annulled by City Council a few days after the papers were signed.

The City Hall said in a statement, “Although this was a regrettable incident, the city of Newark remains committed to partnering with people from diverse cultures in order to enrich each other with connectivity, support, and mutual respect.”

‘United States of Kailasa’ recently attended a UNO meeting

On 22nd February 2023, a delegate of self-styled Indian fugitive godman Swami Nithyananda’s so-called country United States of Kailasa (USK) attended the United Nations Organization’s summit on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva. At the session, Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who identifies herself to be the permanent representative of the USK to the UN, claimed that Nithyananda was being persecuted by India, where he was born.

However, on Wednesday, 1st March 2023, the UNO said that the inputs provided by the organization of the ‘self-proclaimed’ figure would not be considered. It is notable that in India, Swami Nithyananda is wanted on several accusations of rape and sexual assault, which he vehemently rejects.

On 2nd March 2023, Vijayapriya Nithyananda gave a video explanation regarding the issue raised by this so-called country in the UNO. She said that Kailasa holds high regard for India and only certain anti-Hindu elements in India are persecuting Swami Nithyananda. She said, “I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam.”

She added, “We request the Indian government to take swift and decisive action against the anti-Hindu elements who persistently incite violence against Swami Nithyananda and KAILASA.”

Who is Swami Nithyananda?

Swami Nithyananda is a controversial Indian godman and spiritual figure. His real name is Arunachalam Rajasekaran, and he was born in Tamil Nadu, India, on January 1, 1978. He claims that he was given the name Nithyananda by Mahavtar Babaji during one of his spiritual interactions with the mystic.

Swami Nithyananda started his public appearance as a spiritual figure in 2002. The Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam Ashram was established in Bengaluru, Karnataka in the year 2003. Nithyananda has gathered a sizable follower base from all over the world due to his assertion that he is an enlightened master. He claims to have written multiple books on spirituality and has led numerous meditation sessions and courses.

Superpowers and controversies

Swami Nithyananda has often claimed in his public addresses that he possesses many superhuman abilities and that he has imparted those powers to many of his disciples as well. Besides, his career has been embroiled in many controversies for at least the past 14 years. In 2010, a video emerged showing him in a compromising position with a female devotee, which led to widespread outrage and protests. Tamil actress Ranjitha was allegedly the woman seen in this video. Both Swami Nithyananda and Ranjitha denied being part of the video and accused it was a morphed video.

Ranjitha had called a press conference and announced, “The video is fabricated. I am not the person in it. In fact, at that time, I was in a room that I was sharing with another female devotee in the Dhyanapeetham ashram. I blame myself for this. It has affected my career though some people still have faith in me.”

In 2010, Nithyananda filed a criminal case against Sun TV’s Chief Operating Officer Hansraj Saxena and eight other people for airing what he called “morphed visuals” that showed him in a sexually explicit posture with the actress. In 2017, The Forensic Sciences Laboratory Bengaluru confirmed that Nithyananda and Ranjitha indeed were the two people seen in that video.

Swami Nithyananda was also accused of financial irregularities and other unethical practices. In 2018, Swami Nithyananda was charged with rape and sexual abuse by two women who had been his devotees. The Third Additional District and Session Court in Ramanagara in Karnataka framed charges against him. He fled India in November 2019 and was declared a fugitive by the Indian government.

Swami Nithyananda claims to have established a country called Kailasa

Nithyananda purportedly bought an island off the coast of Ecuador and gave it the name “Kailasa” in honor of the Hindu holy mountain Mount Kailash in Tibet. This alleged country founded by the self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda is also called Shrikailasa or the United States of Kailasa by his followers.

USK recently called for applications for an e-visa for an e-citizenship. Its website mentions, ‘it offers a safe haven to all the world’s practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence.’

The website of this so-called nation also mentions that it has various departments like treasury, commerce, sovereign, housing, human services, and more, and claims to have a flag, a constitution, an economic system, a passport, and an emblem. However, United Nations Organization does not recognize Kailasa as a country.

According to the Montevideo Convention of 1933, which is part of customary international law, a territory must have a permanent population, a government, and the capacity for interaction with other nations in order to be called a country. The UNO has therefore denied identifying Kailasa as a country. Though United Nations is not recognizing Kailasa or USK as a country, the social media handle of this so-called sovereign nation is engaged in posting photos, videos, and other updates of its ‘ambassadors’ visiting their counterparts of different countries and fugitive Swami Nithyananda continues to call his country to be the only Hindu nation.