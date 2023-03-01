This Eid, Ramzan, not Eid al-Adha (or Bakri Eid), Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is bringing us #BilliBilli as he released a trailer of the song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The song will be released tomorrow on 2nd March. In the trailer of the song released today on 1st March. In this, he could be seen dancing with Pooja Hegde. The song is sung by Sukhbir and written by Kumaar with additional lyrics by Vicky Sandhu who has also composed the song.

Two days before the teaser, Khan had released a video of two cats playing with the song being played in background.

Fans were super excited to see Salman Khan’s song release.

Love you bhaiii❤️ — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) March 1, 2023

Always Superb bhai — Aaqib Sofi (@iamAaqibSofi) March 1, 2023

Ek number mere Bhai 😍🛐🔥 — ʙᴇɪɴɢ_ʜᴜᴍᴀɴメ (@iambeingskfan) March 1, 2023

Fans filled the comment space showering their love on ‘bhai’.

The film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to be released on 21st April, 2023 just ahead of Ramzan Eid which is expected to fall on 21-22 April 2023.

You can watch the trailer of the film here:

In the trailer, when Hegde asks Salman Khan’s character what is his name, he replies saying that he does not have a name but he responds to ‘Bhaijaan’.