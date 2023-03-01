Wednesday, March 1, 2023
This Eid, forget bakra as Salman Khan brings you #BilliBilli

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to be released on April 21, 2023 around the time Ramzan Eid falls.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Khan dancing on 'billi billi' song with Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
4

This Eid, Ramzan, not Eid al-Adha (or Bakri Eid), Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is bringing us #BilliBilli as he released a trailer of the song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The song will be released tomorrow on 2nd March. In the trailer of the song released today on 1st March. In this, he could be seen dancing with Pooja Hegde. The song is sung by Sukhbir and written by Kumaar with additional lyrics by Vicky Sandhu who has also composed the song.

Two days before the teaser, Khan had released a video of two cats playing with the song being played in background.

Fans were super excited to see Salman Khan’s song release.

Fans filled the comment space showering their love on ‘bhai’.

The film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to be released on 21st April, 2023 just ahead of Ramzan Eid which is expected to fall on 21-22 April 2023.

You can watch the trailer of the film here:

In the trailer, when Hegde asks Salman Khan’s character what is his name, he replies saying that he does not have a name but he responds to ‘Bhaijaan’.

