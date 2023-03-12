On March 11, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal’s ex-husband and former AAP Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind posted cryptic messages on social media attacking an unnamed person for telling lies and dragging dead people in the conversation.

Naveen Jaihind posted cryptic tweet after his ex-wife accused her father of sexual assault. Source: Twitter

In his tweet, Jaihind said, “The new name of the film should have been “Tu Mahajhuthi Main Mahamakkar” (you are the biggest liar, I am the biggest deceitful). When a person becomes deceitful and dead, then he attacks only the dead. [When] enormity enters a person’s mind, and greed overpowers him, he can’t speak on misdeeds of the living. A person does not attain manhood by speaking about the dead.”

Naveen Jaihind asked everyone not to call him for comments. Source: Twitter

Jaihind’s tweet came hours after his ex-wife DCW chief Maliwal accused her late father of sexually assaulting her when she was a child. In a follow-up tweet, Naveen Jaihind requested everyone not to contact him for comments on his tweets. He said, “I am requesting the media persons and social media friends with folded hands that I do not get into the gutter. There is a lot of muck in the gutter. So friends, keep me away from the muck. I have a lot of work to do. [I request] the journalist friends not to call me for comments on the dead.”

Swati Maliwal accused her father of sexual assault

A few hours before Jaihind’s tweets, Maliwal had accused her father of sexually assaulting her when she was a child. She claimed the experience left a lasting impact on her, and therefore she was driven to fight for women’s rights as a result. She made the accusations while referring to the viral video of women getting harassed during Holi.

She said, “A video went viral on the internet where some men were applying Holi colours to a Japanese woman, she was feeling harassed, molested and screaming for help. Those men did not stop. We are issuing a notice to Delhi Police. Those men should be identified and put behind the jail,” said the DCW chief.

She narrated her childhood ordeal speaking to journalists after the DCW International Women’s Day Awards ceremony. She said that she became emotional from the stories of the awardees, as all of them are powerful stories, and the awardees have done a lot of struggle.

After that, she continued, “I was sexually assaulted by my own father when I was a child. I was very small at that time. My father used to beat me up, and I used to hide under the bed to save myself,” she said.

“While hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get their rights,” Swati Maliwal further said.

She said that her father used to grad her hair and slam her against the wall, causing her injuries. “This happened till I was in Class 4,” she added.

Naveen Jaihind and Swati Maliwal got divorced in 2020 after a yearlong legal fight. There is very little information available about their personal life. Maliwal published a tweet in 2020 announcing the divorce and requested everyone to respect her privacy. Jaihind was one of the frontrunners in AAP’s campaigns till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He left the party after the 2019 elections and decided not to join politics again. Jaihind made headlines for odd reasons very often. Before leaving AAP, he had sat on a “tapasya” protest against child sexual abuse.